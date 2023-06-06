Video of Man Drinking Bud Light Goes Viral—'I Don't Get Triggered'

A viral video online is urging people not to get "triggered" in relation to the current ongoing Bud Light boycott.

Twitter user Q Moe Dee riled some people online after videoing himself drinking a tall can of Bud Light. It comes at a time when the Anheuser-Busch InBev brand is facing a backlash for collaborating with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Examples of boycotts have circulated online for over two months now, with statistics suggesting the company's stock price is falling as a result of the consumer movement.

The 11-second video of Q Moe Dee—whose online handle is @NotaBBWLover—happily drinking a Bud Light has received more than 65,000 views.

Yes, I'm drinking a Bud Light. Because I don't get triggered by social issues and the court of public opinion.



And furthermore, for being a bunch of so-called conservatives and "alpha males" , y'all are acting like the very snowflakes you claim to despise. pic.twitter.com/1G47P3CXdE — Q Moe Dee (@NotABBWLover) June 5, 2023

"Yes, I'm drinking a Bud Light," he wrote on Sunday evening. "Because I don't get triggered by social issues and the court of public opinion. And furthermore, for being a bunch of so-called conservatives and 'alpha males', y'all are acting like the very snowflakes you claim to despise."

Q Moe Dee may have got more than he bargained for in the comment sections as he announced he was muting the thread just over an hour after posting.

"I hope Anheuser-Busch sends you a check," wrote @Haulin_Cowmobil, but another user suggested "it would bounce" considering their recent loss in earnings.

A number of people denied boycotting Bud Light because of the ongoing trans and LGBTQ+ associations with the brand; instead they suggested they were avoiding it because of the taste.

A can of Bud Light is held aloft at an NFL game in 2019. The brand has been boycotted by many consumers as a result of its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

"I am not drinking a Bud Light because I have never particularly cared for a Bud Light," self-professed conservative Twitter user Christopher Beattie wrote. "And no matter what they do (other than change the ingredients) I will continue to not drink But Light."

Another user, Leon Winters added: "I've been boycotting Bud Light for 15 years. Not because of social reasons, but because it's [urine]-flavored water."

Some decided to mock Q Moe Dee's stance, like the vocal Donald Trump supporter with the screen name Mr Legit.

"Really made a difference there Moe…I think I see the stocks move…" he wrote with a laughing emoji.

"Good luck with your transition," twitter user @TwitRancher wrote, in a thinly veiled reference to Bud Light's brief partnership with Mulvaney.

In early April, Bud Light sent the transgender inluencer a personalized can of beer, sparking a backlash against the brand. Kid Rock had a viral video in which he opened fire at crates of the beer, and many videos have gone viral since, with people mocking and avoiding the brand.

"The boycott and avoidance is about sending a message to these companies that we don't like it. They need to stop pushing the trans agenda down our damn throats," Christina Goeke, a self-proclaimed TERF wrote to Q Moe Dee.

TERF is an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, a name which has become popularized with people regularly calling J.K. Rowling one for her views on trans women.