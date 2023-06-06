Viral Video Shows How the 'Rules of Society' Don't Apply on an Airplane

Whether it's people drinking cocktails at 7 a.m. or groups singing and dancing through the terminal—people seem to act differently when they're getting on an airplane.

This was the subject of a viral video on TikTok this week when a woman shared how she felt airplanes are "lawless places" as she discussed her most recent flight experience.

With more than 1.5 million views, the video by the TikToker called Meg or @vampirecinemaa revealed the unusual behavior she witnessed on a recent flight.

From senior citizens drinking gin and tonics at 7 a.m. to people painting their nails and doing jumping jacks on the flight, the TikToker announced: "The rules of society do not apply in the air."

Vacation Mode

Sonya Dhillon is the founder of Ricco Events and was once an employee at London Heathrow Airport, working between security, duty free shopping and for various airlines.

"When people travel they automatically switch on to vacation mode," she told Newsweek. "I guess it's that level of excitement—no rules, no routine, no work—an everything goes kind of attitude."

What does and doesn't go at the airport is often a matter of contention. From arguments over appropriate dress for travel to disgust at passengers putting bare feet up on a tray table—it is clear that usual rules appear to go out of the window.

In the comments on the viral TikTok video, other people shared their experiences at airports and on flights.

"I'm a flight attendant and let me tell you, people do not know how to act when they get on a plane," said one commenter.

Others shared their own unusual passenger experiences. One wrote: "Last year on a flight my sister was next to a man who was hosting two Nigerian funerals on Zoom at the same time."

Another said: "[I] saw a lady doing a whole skincare routine in a robe in an airport bathroom. She's everything I aspire to be."

"Last time I was on a plane the lady next to be was eating hard boiled eggs she had brought from home," said one viewer.

A picture of a plane passenger struggling with legroom on a flight, with another passenger sleeping in front of him. One woman's assertion that airplanes are "lawless places" has sparked conversation online. Digital Vision./Getty Images

Inconsiderate Behavior

Dr. Charlotte Russell is a U.K. clinical psychologist and founder of www.thetravelpsychologist.co.uk. She told Newsweek: "When people are getting on a flight for leisure purposes, they are usually in 'vacation mode' and a little more focused on enjoying themselves, and so less considerate of others than they usually would be."

When there is a group of people all in this so-called "vacation mode," the behavior can be even more prevalent.

"When there is a group of people there can be a polarization effect and the behavior can get more extreme," said Russell. "Seeing other people being inconsiderate can lead to others doing the same."

Alongside this, the confined nature of flights means that any inconsiderate or unusual behavior is likely to be more obvious to the rest of us.

"Most of the time if we see people behaving loudly or wildly then we will avoid them. Of course that's not possible on flights which makes it very uncomfortable," said Russell.

But despite some people raising eyebrows among fellow passengers, former airport worker Dhillon said it never really worried her. "It never worried me," she said. "If anything it made you feel excited because they were. And as someone who's a complete travel junkie you can put yourselves in their shoes too—although tequilas for me in the morning are an absolute no no."

Newsweek reached out to @vampirecinemaa for comment.