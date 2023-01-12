Horror as Cat Keeps Bringing Live Snakes Home: 'Danger Noodle'

A harrowing video has gone viral depicting a snake loose in an ordinary family home after the cat lured it in.

The video, which had been posted by @2ManyCatsAndADog, shows the videos creator donning a rubber glove and repeatedly trying to capture the menacing snake.

"Did no one appreciate danger noodle", one amused TikTok user commented underneath the video, which can be seen here.

The video's creator had asked the snake if it's a "danger noodle," while preparing to approach it.

What Can You Do If You Catch A Snake In Your Home?

The prospect of finding a snake in your home can feel like a nightmare for many, and it's a valid concern after it was revealed that the torrential rainfall tormenting California is likely to invite more snakes into homes across the state. Vice president of technical services at Arrow Exterminators Scott Hodges said the threat of finding a snake in your home can be diffused.

"Snakes are often seen during the day sunbathing and conserving their energy so they can hunt at night. Snakes like to hide under structures such as rocks, concrete slabs, fallen trees, wood piles, and cluttered areas," Hodges told Newsweek.

The snake expert continued: "It's best to leave a snake alone if you can. They are most likely just looking for a food source and will leave you alone unless they feel threatened".

Hodges went on to tell Newsweek that individuals who are concerned about snake sightings near their homes should call a licensed professional to come to assess the situation.

"If you happen to get bitten by a snake try to remain calm and identify the snake as quickly as possible; take a picture with your phone if you can, and seek medical attention immediately," he added.

It is possible to inhibit snakes from entering a home, and this can be achieved by eliminating areas where snakes can seek shelter such as wood or debris and trimming back hedges.

Hodges also recommends "sealing openings in and around homes and under concrete slabs."

The video, which had been posted on January 11, has received 182,000 likes.

The video creator's cat appears to have a long-standing habit of chasing down snakes, which has been well-documented in previous TikTok posts. "Please, stop with the freaking snakes dude," the owner can be heard saying in one of the videos, after a series of "Why?"

Newsweek reached out to @2ManyCatsAndADog for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.