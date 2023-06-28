Video of White Man Crying Over Getting Black Man Arrested Goes Viral

A white man who called the police over a confrontation with a Black man in a Georgia park broke down crying when the man got arrested, a viral video shows.

The 88-second clip was posted on the Garbage Human Twitter page on June 27 and has already been watched more than 1.4 million times. The arrest took place on May 18, 2022, in Flowers Park, Doraville, according to CrimeCamNow—the YouTube account that originally shared the police bodycam footage.

As officers from Doraville Police Department led the man away, the other man began to cry, saying: "He is going to think I'm doing this because I am white and he is Black."

This is truly unbelievable. Watch til the end. pic.twitter.com/Sx6zdJTI5I — Garbage Human (@GarbageHuman23) June 27, 2023

CrimeCamNow posted 11 minutes of bodycam video from the incident on YouTube on May 31 this year, after obtaining it through a public records request.

"He was arrested and charged with simple assault and terroristic threats. Following his arrest he was transported to the DeKalb County Jail," reads a banner on the clip.

As the suspect is escorted away, the white man approaches one of the officers. "Are you arresting him? I just wanted him to leave us alone," he can be heard saying.

The officer replied: "I will need you to fill out a statement form. He had a weapon on him and made terroristic threats."

The man questioned the validity of the arrest, saying he would not have called the police if he had thought the man would be detained.

Becoming tearful, the man added: "He is going to think I'm doing this because I am white and he is Black or because he is homeless and I'm not. I don't want that."

When asked by police if the suspect had brandished a knife and made threats, he replied: "Yeah, but I don't want him thinking I did it because he is in whatever situation he is in. I just wanted him to leave us alone."

The man had been in the park with his family, according to CrimeCamNow. "The family explained that their children had gone to enjoy the playground when they encountered the suspect, who appeared to be attempting to sleep. Unintentionally disturbing his rest, the children's playful presence seemed to provoke the suspect's anger.

"In a terrifying turn of events, he pulled out a pocket knife and threatened the family, prompting them to immediately contact the police." The police department is next to Flowers Park, so officers arrived quickly.

The bodycam footage on YouTube also includes the suspect's conversation with officers. He said he had been "peacefully sitting in the park when the family began screaming at him for no apparent reason. Furthermore, he alleged that the children directed inappropriate insults towards him," according to CrimeCamNow.

It is not known whether the man was convicted of any charges.

Newsweek has contacted Doraville Police Department via email for comment.