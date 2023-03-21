Virginia Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Student Breaks Silence

A Virginia elementary teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old boy in her classroom has broken her silence about the incident and her painful recovery.

"Some days are not-so-good days, where I can't get up out of bed," 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner told NBC News. "Some days are better than others, where I'm able to get out of bed and make it to my appointments."

The first-grade teacher underwent several operations after being shot in her left hand and upper chest by the student during class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6.

Zwerner's shooting has revived criticism of U.S. gun control legislation, with many asking how such a young child came to be in possession of a firearm and bring it to school. After the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last May, schools have been at the center of a renewed debate around gun legislation and how to make it safer for kids to get their education without fear of an active shooter suddenly wreaking havoc in their classrooms.

Authorities at Richneck later said that the backpack of the student had been searched by the school but the 9mm handgun had not been found. Police confirmed that at least one school administrator was warned that the student had a gun before the shooting.

The boy reportedly shot Zwerner with no prior warning and no struggle between the two, though police said the shooting was not accidental.

After being shot, Zwerner reportedly brought 20 students to safety and was then hospitalized for two weeks. Her injuries, including a collapsed lung, were initially considered to be life-threatening.

The recovery process has left the teacher exhausted, she told NBC News.

"Physical therapy is not only physically exhausting but mentally exhausting as well," Zwerner said. "I'm supposed to be moving them once every hour, throughout the hour, just manipulating them to get that blood flowing and to get that movement back into the hand," she said of the fingers of her left hand, which doctors doubt she'll be able to use as she did before.

"But, you know, for going through what I've gone through, I try to stay positive," she said. "You know, try to have a positive outlook on what's happened and where my future's heading."

Zwerner's lawyers plan to file a lawsuit against the Newport News school board for failing to act to prevent the incident. Three teachers had gone to the school administration to report the 6-year-old's concerning behavior and the suspicion he might have brought a firearm to school, according to Zwerner's lawyer, Diane Toscano.

Police have not revealed how the boy gained possession of the gun, which they said was legally purchased by his mother. His family released a statement after the shooting saying the boy, who they say has an acute disability, was receiving treatment after a court-ordered temporary detention at a medical facility.

The student will not be charged for the shooting, though that is technically possible under Virginia law.

Newport News School Board chair Lisa Surles-Law has since announced that metal detectors will be installed at Richneck and all schools in the district. The board also voted to oust Schools Superintendent George Parker III, while Richneck's principal was transferred to another role in the school district.

Newsweek reached out to the Newport News Police Department and Newport News Public Schools via email for comment.