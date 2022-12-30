'Mother of Punk' Vivienne Westwood Mourned by Jamie Lee Curtis and More

Tributes for legendary British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood poured in after she passed away, aged 81.

Westwood died "peacefully, and surrounded by her family" in south London on Thursday, according to a statement released by her family.

Designer Marc Jacobs led the tributes to the fashion pioneer, saying he sent love to her family and husband Andreas Kronthaler.

"Heartbroken. You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance," he wrote on Instagram.

"I continue to learn from your words, and, all of your extraordinary creations. I will always remember the night we bonded over our mutual love for Yves Saint Laurent.

"You never failed to surprise and to shock. I am grateful for the moments I got to share with you and Andreas. Rest in Peace dear Vivienne, although, somehow peace seems like the wrong word. My deepest sympathies to Andreas and your family."

Westwood rose to fame for her androgynous and rebellious designs. She was one of the main designers worn by The Sex Pistols on the band's rise to fame and she became synonymous with the punk movement.

Supermodel Bella Hadid gushed over Westwood and her indelible influence on fashion.

"Dearest Vivienne, Queen of punk," she began her tribute on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of Westwood.

"From the first day I met you to the last day I saw you, you made me smile, listen, learn and love more than the day before. I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit, because to me and most, in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun.

"To the coolest, most fun, incredible, humble, creative, badass, intelligent, f*****g EPIC human being that has walked this earth... my inspiration and idol in all things ... rest in love and Rest In Peace...🕊 I will miss you

"I'm sending my love to dear Andreas and the entire family... she was loved by so many... 🤍"

Spice Girl and designer Victoria Beckham wrote she was "sad" to learn of Westwood's death and that her "thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time."

Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a lengthy tribute describing how Westwood's designs changed her life after being gifted a "massive box of clothing" from then boyfriend, English singer Adam Ant.

"I was raised in a very conservative household, my stepfather was a Marine and my mother, a good girl and this box of clothes that looked like a pirate would wear them delighted and terrified me," Curtis wrote in one of three Instagram posts dedicated to the designer.

"It was avant-garde and punk and dangerous and rebellious, not one of those words that you would apply to me and yet I gamely tried to wear them."

In another post, Curtis wrote: "I've been able to watch her magic through him for all of these years. Boy, do I wish I had those clothes today. A true icon. A talented dame."

Westwood's husband released a statement after her death saying, "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

"We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with," he added.

Posted to her official social media accounts, Westwood's family announced her death writing, "the world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

The fashion icon was a passionate activist and was often seen leading rallies to end climate change and in support of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Described as the 'godmother of punk', Westwood was made a dame by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for her services to fashion in 2006.

The UK's Design Council remembered Westwood as "the queen of punk fashion."

"Buy less, choose well: that's the maxim. Quality not quantity. That's the most environmentally friendly thing you can do," it wrote on Twitter, citing Westwood's sentiments.

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London, where many of her pieces are on display, described her as a "legendary designer."

"A true revolutionary and rebellious force in fashion," it wrote on Twitter.