Vizsla Refusing To Jump Into Car Unless He's Picked Up Delights Viewers

A dog refusing to jump into his owner's car boot has left the internet in stitches after a video of his antics went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Thursday by the dog's owner under the username Lucyhawkins4, the vizsla can be seen sitting outside his owner's car, refusing to jump into the car boot, where another dog is waiting, until his owner picks him up and fits him herself.

The viral post comes with a caption that says: "This video will never not make me laugh."

According to website Rover, vizslas are regal Hungarian hunting dogs, and documentation of the breed exists as far back as 1357. Scholars believe the breed may have originated in the 9th century.

They are high-energy, action-packed dogs that need at least 1-2 hours of exercise a day when they are well into maturity. They are one of the top 10 fastest dog breeds, with their top running speed being around 40 mph.

They all have the same coat color, warm russet tones with a hint of gold are the norm, with a red nose and red skin around the eyes.

Hills Pets says vizslas need a large amount of interaction with people, and while they tolerate other dogs and cats well if properly socialized, other pets, such as rodents, birds, and reptiles, should be kept away from them, because of their hunting heritage.

Vizslas make good watchdogs and generally do not bark excessively. When well-socialized, they are friendly to strangers, unless they feel threatened. They are ideal dogs for owners who want medium-sized, active dogs for hunting, hiking, and other outdoor activities. Their lifespan typically ranges from 10 to 15 years.

The video quickly went viral attracting animal lovers from all over the platform and has so far received over 498,800 views and 14,700 likes.

One user, jon.spickett, commented: "Even his/her brother/sister [is] wondering what the heck is going on!!" And Lynnie said: "Feel the pain. Same issue with a Weimaraner ... Until I open the passenger door!!! Then she can get in." Helen added: "I say when the walk is over, not you."

Another user, Sally Ward, said: "My dog would only get in the car if she was first. If our other dog was in the boot she wouldn't get in." And jean.hatchet wrote: "The husband just bought a car specifically for the dog to have more room. She won't get in."

User6799762153285 said: "I feel your pain haha, is it just vizslas that don't want to go home? Mine will jump in no problem going on a walk, but just hates coming home."

Newsweek reached out to Lucyhawkins4 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.