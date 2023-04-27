World

Putin Fires 'Butcher of Mariupol' Russian General, Mikhail Mizintsev

By
World Russia Vladimir Putin Russian military Ukraine

The Russian commander known as "the Butcher of Mariupol" has been removed from his position, according to a Russian war correspondent.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev has garnered a reputation for ruthless brutality in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He is particularly associated with the bombardment of the southern port city of Mariupol, which Moscow claimed in May 2022.

Mizintsev was appointed deputy defense minister for logistics in late September 2022, state media reported. The "butcher will build a new slaughterhouse," Ukraine's defense ministry tweeted as the news broke.

He has now been "fired" from his position, according to a Telegram post from Alexander Sladkov, a correspondent for the state-run newspaper Izvestia.

Mizintsev
Mikhail Mizintsev at a briefing on Russian military action in Ukraine, in Moscow on March 25, 2022. Mizintsev was dubbed the "Butcher of Mariupol" after Russian attacks on the port city last spring. AFP via Getty Images/NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA

"Mikhail Mizintsev has had an interesting fate this year," Sladkov wrote on Thursday, describing the commander as a "friend."

He added that Mizintsev had "had no direct relation to the storming of the city" of Mariupol.

In a follow-up post, Sladkov said Alexei Kuzmenkov, reportedly the deputy head of Russia's National Guard, would replace Mizintsev in the logistics role.

Read more

The Russian military blogger, WarGonzo, also posted on Telegram about Mizintsev's dismissal.

Before taking the defense ministry role, Mizintsev had been head of the National Defense Management Center since December 2014.

On March 31, 2022, he was sanctioned by the British government for his "reprehensible" actions in Syria and Ukraine.

Comp Image, Putin and Mikhail Mizintsev
In this combination image, Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the Presidential Council for the Local Self-Government Development via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on April 20, 2023 and a file photo military portrait of Mikhail Mizintsev. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

"Mizintsev is the Chief of the National Defence Command and Control Centre, where all Russian military operations are planned and controlled worldwide," the U.K. government said at the time.

"Mizintsev is known for using reprehensible tactics, including shelling civilian centres in both Aleppo in 2015-16 and now in Mariupol—where atrocities are being perpetuated against Ukrainian people."

Mizintsev was born in 1962, according to the Kremlin-backed Tass news agency, and graduated from the Kalinin Suvorov Military School in 1980.

Back in April 2022, Mizintsev was a little-known figure who was largely "obscure" and limited to "effectively administrative" roles in Russia's military, The Washington Post reported at the time. In the initial months of all-out war in Ukraine, the city of Mariupol, from which Mizintsev earned his nickname, endured heavy bombardment and fatal strikes such as on a theater and a maternity hospital in the now-captured city.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment via email.

Update 04/27/23 at 7.30 a.m. ET: This article was updated with additional information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

