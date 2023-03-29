The Voice Season 23 is well underway and the budding singers are giving it their all in battles after surviving the Blind Auditions.

Three would-be contestants were eliminated from the competition on Tuesday night's episode, titled "The Battles: Part 2," including a fan favorite Laura Littleton.

Littleton had gone up against Ross Clayton in a song battle for team mentor Niall Horan, and they sang a rendition of "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Upset 'The Voice' Fans Flood Niall Horan with Messages After Shock Exit

Laura Littleton and Ross Clayton on "The Voice" episode "The Battles Part 2", which saw Littleton get eliminated from the competition. Tyler Golden/NBC

Despite her best efforts, Littleton was eliminated in favor of Clayton but there were some fans of the show who were quite unhappy with the news.

Viewers who had been supporters of Littleton took to Twitter to share their thoughts on social media, with some even tagging the former One Direction star to try and make sure he was also aware of their unhappiness over his decision.

One person who tagged Horan said: "I thought you should've picked Laura," while another added, "sorry Laura didn't get stolen!"

Another appeared very upset by the decision, as they said: "@NiallOfficial #TheVoice Well thanks Niall, putting Laura and Ross up for this battle cost me an artist. You owe me, let's Get it right!"

One person chose to praise Littleton during a time of disappointment, as they wrote: "You did a great job Laura."

Another social media user said they were "so sad that they eliminated Laura," while another berated Horan by tweeting: "@NiallOfficial #TheVoice wrong choice, Laura was amazing!!"

There was one viewer who chose to critique Chance the Rapper's two singers who battled each other, Magnus and Alyssa Lazar, as they said: "Laura, who just went home, is so much better than these two @chancetherapper."

While there were those who were unhappy with the decision, there were others who felt that Clayton was the better choice, particularly for the song that the pair had to perform together.

One viewer said: "EXCELLENT song choice! I thought Laura sounded a little shaky almost like she was trying to impersonate Stevie? I really liked Ross on this, he sounded really solid and it fit his voice so well."

And one viewer kept things simple by saying: "i love laura but ross was the right choice in this one #TheVoice #TeamNiall"

While another responded: "I think the song choice made all the difference. Too up Ross's alley and not so much Laura's. Lost my 1st voice app team member with that elimination"

One person added: "@NiallOfficial #TheVoice between Ross and Laura, I'd have to go with Ross! I thought Laura sounded nice, but I'm not sure if her vibrato felt shaky bc that's just how it is, or if it was nerves? But I felt more secure in Ross's performance"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 a.m. ET and on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.