Volkswagen Freshens Three-Row Atlas and Two-Row Atlas Cross Sport for 2024

Volkswagen refreshed the five-passenger Atlas Cross Sport and seven-passenger Atlas for the Chicago Auto Show. The 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs now offer three-row climate control, a standard 12-inch display and a turbocharged four-cylinder replacing the four- and six-cylinder engines from last year.

Upgrades start inside with a new leatherette-trimmed soft-touch dash and center console. Front-row door trim flows into the dashboard while the ambient lighting system has 30 colors. Upper trim levels feature quilted leather seats with a diamond pattern.

Continuing with more standard equipment, the Atlas and Atlas Sport Cross come with a heated steering wheel with shift paddles, ventilated front seats and a height-adjustable passenger seat. Leather seating surfaces and heated rear seats are now available on a lower than before.

All 2024 Atlas SUVs have a 12-inch central touchscreen infotainment along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and six USB-c ports with 45-watt charging are standard; two extra USB ports are optional.

Volkswagen's semi-autonomous IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology is also included. The system can center the car in the lane, follow the car in front and brake automatically when necessary.

Visually, the 2024 Atlas and Cross Sport come with a new front end design, but with greater differentiation than before. Both cars have a wide chrome four-bar grille between LED headlights with a new adaptive front lighting. Daytime running lights wrap around the headlights and continue to the VW logo.

Atlas Cross Sport models have gloss-black features; both come with a larger spoiler, though the Atlas Cross Sport has a more aggressive diffuser. Both cars get new wheel designs ranging from 18- to 21 inches.

The whole family will be powered by the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. That provides a torque bump over the previous version, with better drivability, says Volkswagen. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard and towing capacity stays at 5,000 pounds.

The three-row 2024 Volkswagen Atlas will continue against the competition that includes the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Subaru Ascent. The two-row Atlas Cross Sport will compete against the likes of the Ford Edge, Hyundai Santa Fe and others.

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas go on sale in the third quarter of 2023. The company hasn't revealed a price yet but the current Atlas starts at $35,150 and goes up to $52,340. The smaller Atlas Cross Sport $34,460 and goes up to $51,625.