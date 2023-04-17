Volkswagen's New Tesla Model S Competitor Has a Smaller Battery, More Range

Volkswagen has a new leader of the pack. The ID.7 electric sedan will serve as the brand's flagship model when deliveries begin this autumn.

All the major electric vehicle companies have a large electric sedan— Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, BMW —but this is the era of the sport utility vehicle (SUV). "Automakers favor sedans for electric vehicles since the shape provides for better efficiency that allows every last advertisable mile of range to be extracted from expensive battery packs," Tyson Jominy, vice president of automotive consulting at J.D. Power told Newsweek.

"However, U.S. consumers still favor trucks and SUVs at a rate of 4:1 against sedans. As a result, many automakers will bring to market only one EV sedan for the time being, which makes every launch in the space critical to execute flawlessly."

Volkswagen has designed the ID.7 for the global market, where sedans and wagons are much more prominent.

The shape of the new Volkswagen fastback sedan was designed to flow through air, optimizing aerodynamics, while muscular lines flow to and from the sculptured hood. There, LED Matrix headlights, noted for their narrow LED strip that functions as daytime running lights and turn signals, are integrated at the top of the housing.

Body of the Volkswagen ID.7. Volkwagen

The rear of the car features a horizontal light strip that plays off the looks of the car's front. It wraps around into the taillights.

Dimensions of the car are very similar to the Tesla Model S – about two inches shorter, with a nearly identical wheelbase.

Buyers will have the option of getting their ID.7 with either a 86-kilowatt-hour (kWh) or 77 kWh battery pack, with availability differing by market.

It's designed for long distance driving. The car is slated to get 435 miles out of a single charge when equipped with its larger battery pack, using WLTP measurements. Opting for the smaller pack allows for up to 382 miles of driving.

Thermal optimization for the battery is linked to the car's route mapping capability.

The 77 kWh battery pack is able to charge at a rate of up to 170 kW. The 86 kWh battery can be charged at up to 200 kW via DC fast charger.

Interior of the Volkswagen ID.7. Volkwagen

Fresh looks extend to the cabin where the ID.7 comes equipped with a new seat design that includes climate and massage functionality as an option. Air conditioning design has also gotten a redo with interactive smart air vents featured throughout the cabin.

Volkswagen says that the space has been designed with "practicality in mind, down to the very last detail".

Technology has a starring role in the new car, much like it does in other new electric vehicles. The panoramic sunroof features electro-chromic dimming glass, like in the Toyota Venza, as standard in the ID.7.

A new generation of Volkswagen cockpit debuts in the ID.7 making the model the first VW to get standard augmented reality head-up display. A 15-inch infotainment screen is standard.

Rear seat of the Volkswagen ID.7. Volkwagen

Driver assist features, branded as Travel Assist, are able to take over lateral and longitudinal control of the ID.7 at speeds above 56 miles per hour (mph). Separately, the car is able to perform parking maneuvers that are monitored via a smartphone app, like the Hyundai Sonata offers.

ID.7 will first launch in Europe and China, this fall, followed by North America in 2024. It will be built in Emdem, Germany.

Pricing for the model has yet to be revealed. "EVs are typically priced one segment higher than their sizes indicate — a compact EV sells for midsize prices, while a midsize sells for full-size, etc. The benefit to consumers is that the packaging of EVs also creates interior space nearly as big as the next size up, too. ID.7 shoppers will find a vehicle similar in dimension to the outgoing Passat, but with more interior room and many features not available today," Jominy said.