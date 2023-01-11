Zelensky Discusses Possibility of World War III Breaking Out

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his airtime during Tuesday night's Golden Globes award ceremony to discuss the possibility of a third world war with Hollywood's elite.

"The First World War claimed millions of lives. The Second World War claimed tens of millions of them. There will be no third world war. It is not a trilogy," the Ukrainian leader told the 80th Golden Globes ceremony via video message.

Zelensky told the audience "it is already clear who will win," adding the "tide is turning" even though the war "is not yet over."

"I can tell you who was the best in the previous year. It was you in the free world, who united around support of free Ukrainian people," he told the gathered Hollywood stars.

Zelensky has appeared at a number of cultural events to speak about the progress of the Ukrainian war, including the Grammys on April 3, 2022, the Cannes Film Festival the following month, and the U.K.'s Glastonbury festival on June 24, 2022.

"There will be no Third World War. It's not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop Russian aggression on our land" - @ZelenskyyUa speaking at the @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/PVJjaACt4H — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 11, 2023

His address comes as Ukraine denies Russian reports that Moscow's forces have taken control of the embattled Donetsk town of Soledar.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.