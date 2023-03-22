The well of true crime stories for Netflix to examine has yet to run dry, and fans of the streaming network's documentaries will have another to add to their watch-list: Waco: American Apocalypse.

In 1993 the world learned of a religious sect known as the Branch Davidians, a subsidiary of the Davidian Seventh Day Adventists who were based in Waco, Texas and became involved in a bloody siege.

The group was led by David Koresh, whose real name was Vernon Howell. He came to see himself as a messianic figure and believed that God spoke to him. He also took several "spiritual wives," some as young as 12, and was suspected of having illegal firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) conducted a raid of the compound in February 1993 in order to investigate the latter. The event saw four agents and five members of the Branch Davidians lose their lives.

During March and April 1993, the FBI conducted a siege of the compound. Koresh spoke to press via video interview during the 51-day standoff. When federal agents attempted to end the siege on April 19, 1993, fires broke out in the compound and at least 75 Branch Davidians died.

What David Koresh Said About Waco Siege: 'Someone is Going to Get Hurt'

The April 1993 siege saw FBI negotiators attempt to convince Koresh to leave the compound with his followers, which included many women and children.

Koresh refused to leave even when agents used loud music and bright lights to try and get the cult members out of the building.

In an interview with CNN at the time of the standoff, Koresh warned that people would "get hurt" if the siege continued as it had.

In response to allegations of owning illegal firearms: "It's not against the law to buy a firearm, it's not against the law to buy anything at a gun show."

He also reacted to the ATF's use of tanks and other weapons, saying: "Being an American first, I'll be the kind of guy who will stand in front of the tank. You can run over me and I'll be fighting, no one will hurt my family [...] you could have arrested me any day [...] I do not appreciate it and never will I appreciate somebody coming here with two helicopters, things like that, and pushing people around with guns."

Koresh added: "Somebody will get hurt. If you want to keep playing that game, I'm talking to you, somebody is going to get hurt. Cos this ain't America any more when the ATF has that kind of power to come into anybody's home and kick doors down and things like that."

The cult leader said that the ATF were "wrong" for conducting the siege. He went on: "No one is going to expect me, when they come busting my door and put their guns in the air, that I'm going to fight anyone.

"God speaks to me, I have a message to send, you may not believe that, if you don't believe that then believe this, irrespective of God speaking with me, this is my family [...] You come argue with me, don't point guns at my wives and kids, I'll meet you at the door at any time."

The siege culminated in agents throwing tear gas into the compound. Shortly after a fire broke out and the entire building went up in flames with the Branch Davidians still inside. Those in the compound, including Koresh, died.

