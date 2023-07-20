World

Wagner Commander Reveals Number of Mercenaries Killed in Ukraine

A total of 22,000 Wagner Group mercenaries have been killed in Ukraine, with a further 40,000 wounded, according to a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel.

As of May 20, 25,000 recruits working for the paramilitary outfit were "alive and healthy," according to the account, which attributes the quotes to a commander with the call sign "Marx." Newsweek has been unable to independently verify his identity.

Of these recruits, 15,000 are on leave and 10,000 are now in Belarus, the commander said. Per the information posted by "Marx" on Wednesday and republished by another Wagner press channel, a total of 78,000 Wagner mercenaries have participated in operations in Ukraine.

Newsweek could not independently verify these figures. Battlefield losses on either side of the ongoing war in Ukraine are difficult to calculate, and neither Moscow nor Kyiv publish regular updates of their own casualty counts. The Russian Defense Ministry has been contacted for comment via email.

Wagner Group fighters are seen in a military vehicle in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. A total of 22,000 Wagner Group mercenaries have been killed in Ukraine, according to a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel. ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images

Wagner fighters, largely made up of Russian convicts pulled from the country's jails, received little formal training before arriving in Ukraine. But they spearheaded the Russian effort in the contested eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut before pulling out in late May. A settlement with little strategic significance, the destroyed city has been an epicenter of fierce fighting since the late summer of 2022.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he lost 20,000 Wagner fighters in the months-long battle for Bakhmut.

Around half of those who had been killed in Bakhmut were convicts from Russia's prisons, Prigozhin said. On June 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Spanish newspaper El Mundo that Ukrainian fighters had killed 21,000 Wagner troops and injured 80,000.

On February 17, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the U.S. estimated that Wagner had suffered "more than 30,000 casualties, including approximately 9,000 killed in action."

Around half of those who had died in the war had been killed since mid-December as fighting in Bakhmut raged on, Kirby told the media. Approximately 90 percent of Wagner personnel who died in December were convicts with few resources and little training, Kirby added.

The future fate of the Wagner Group had been uncertain following its aborted mutiny and advance on Moscow in late June. In a deal apparently brokered by Belarus' strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin agreed to relocate to Belarus.

In a video address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wagner soldiers could "continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and friends."

"Whoever wants to, can go to Belarus," he added.

On Sunday, a Ukrainian official said only "a few hundred" Wagner fighters had moved to Belarus. But a video posted by Wagner on Wednesday showed Prigozhin for the first time since the armed rebellion last month, apparently in Belarus.

Speaking to his fighters, the former Putin ally said Wagner convicts had fought "honorably," adding: "You have done a great deal for Russia. What is going on at the front is a disgrace that we do not need to get involved in."

In the footage, Prigozhin seems to suggest Wagner soldiers will be carrying out operations in Africa, and training the Belarusian armed forces.

Wagner fighters in Belarus are "instructors in some military disciplines," the state-run BeLTA news agency reported on Friday, citing Minsk's defense ministry.

Separately, Russian independent outlet iStories reported on Wednesday that Wagner had "dismissed" all convicts from its ranks.

