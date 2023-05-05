World

Wagner Group Announces It Will Leave Bakhmut

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russian paramilitary outfit the Wagner Group, announced on Friday that his fighters will leave the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on May 10 due to a shortage of ammunition.

In a message posted on the press service of Prigozhin's company Concord, Prigozhin addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Prigozhin's Wagner Group has been heavily involved in the months-long battle for Bakhmut. Hours earlier, he published a heated video aimed at Shoigu and Gerasimov, blaming them and their failure to provide more ammunition for the deaths of his fighters. On April 29, he threatened to pull his fighters out of the city if the ministry failed to deliver more supplies "immediately."

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Russian billionaire and businessman, Concord catering company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum SPIEF2016 on June 17, 2016 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. He announced on Friday that his fighters will leave the city of Bakhmut. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Prigozhin said that due to a lack of ammunition, the Wagner Group would be handing over its positions in Bakhmut to the Russian defense ministry's units.

"I am withdrawing Wagner units from Bakhmut, because in the absence of ammunition they are doomed to a senseless death," Prigozhin said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he saw Prigozhin's statement, but "can't comment on it."

Newsweek has contacted Russia's defense ministry via email for comment.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.

