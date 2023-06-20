World

Prigozhin 'Raises the Stakes' in Battle With Russian MoD: U.K.

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised the stakes in his escalating feud with Russia's Defense Ministry, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday.

The MoD noted that, on June 19, Prigozhin said that he was expecting a reply from the Russian Defense Ministry regarding a "contract" of his own drafting, which he had delivered to the ministry three days before.

Prigozhin on June 10 was ordered by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to sign contracts directly with the defense ministry with a July 1 deadline. This move, which affects all "volunteer formations" in the country, was explicitly endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on national television three days later, and quickly shut down by the Wagner Group chief.

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Russian billionaire and businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin attends a meeting with foreign investors at Konstantin Palace on June 16, 2016 in St. Petersburg, Russia. Prigozhin has raised the stakes in his escalating feud with Russia’s Defense Ministry, the U.K. MoD has said. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

But, on June 16, Prigozhin visited Russia's Defense Ministry and attempted to deliver a contract that he had drafted himself.

"Although the content of Prigozhin's document has not been made public, the act of him delivering it raises the stakes, and is highly likely another deliberate effort to undermine the authority of the official military authorities," the MoD said in its latest analysis of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The U.K.'s intelligence update said Prigozhin's tone towards Russia's Defense Ministry has become "unambiguously confrontational."

"The MoD almost certainly sees this as deeply unfortunate at a time when it is grappling with Ukraine's counteroffensive," it added.

Last week, Prigozhin published a video showing him pay a visit to Russia's Defense Ministry.

"I just attempted to hand over the letter to the Minister of Defense. They are not accepting the letter. So now we will make it public," Prigozhin said in the clip.

"Right now, it's 1:22 p.m. I've arrived to hand over the documents to the Minister of Defense Shoigu Sergei. And, specifically, two copies of the agreement signed from my side. With my signatures," Prigozhin added.

"Unfortunately, the woman got scared. I feel sorry for her. She's under strong restrictions, slammed the window and ran away," Prigozhin said. "The letter is not being accepted. I came here personally, came with my identification of the Hero of Russia, so there'd be no questions of who I am."

Read more

In a message posted via his press service's Telegram channel on Sunday, Prigozhin said he is still awaiting a reply from the defense ministry. "We are waiting for an official response. As soon as it arrives, we will publish it," he added.

Prigozhin's Wagner Group played a critical role in Russia's efforts to seize the industrial town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern region. He ramped up public criticism of Russia's military leadership, including Shoigu, before his troops withdrew from Bakhmut this month. He has accused the defence minister of intentionally depriving his fighters of ammunition and support.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, said he believes Shoigu's order "may be a consequence of his conflict with Prigozhin and an attempt to take Wagner operatives under his control."

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC