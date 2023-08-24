Who is Kristina Raspopova? Prigozhin Plane Crash Stewardess

A Russian aircraft thought to be carrying Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed between Moscow and St. Petersburg on Wednesday, with authorities saying all ten people on board, including the crew, were killed.

One of these crew members is reported to be Kristina Raspopova, the 39-year-old stewardess on the ill-fated private jet. Russia's civil aviation authority listed Raspopova as among the crew members on the flight manifest for the journey, along with pilot Alexey Levshin and co-pilot Rustam Karimov.

One Russian media report from Baza, an anonymous Telegram channel allegedly linked to Russia's security services, said that Raspopova is the sister of a Russian official in the town of Yemanzhelinsk, not far from Russia's border with Kazakhstan. There is conflicting information as to where Raspopova was born but several reports say she grew up in Moscow and had spent the last few years living in St. Petersburg. However, Russian website 74.RU reported that she was born in Kazakhstan.

VChK-OGPU, an anonymous Telegram channel also claiming to be linked to Russia's security services, said she had travelled to Moscow a few days prior to Wednesday's flight. Hours before leaving on the flight, she had told her family that take-off had been delayed, posting a photograph from the café in the airport, Baza reported.

A social media post shows Kristina Raspopova. The 39-year-old stewardess was reportedly on the private jet that went down with Yevgeny Prigozhin on board on Wednesday. Social Media

An unnamed source described Raspopova as always having "had a strong character," according to 74.RU.

Newsweek cannot independently verify the details in these reports.

The circumstances around the downing of the private plane remain murky. It crashed shortly after 6 p.m. local time near the village of Kuzhenkino, in the Tver region, and footage quickly emerged of the plane plummeting towards the ground, along with photos of the wreckage.

Reports from Russian sources are suggesting that at least eight of the bodies of the people on board have now been recovered.

Several theories have emerged on the cause of the crash, including a bomb-rigged wine crate stowed onboard and air defenses targeting the aircraft. Others have asked whether Prigozhin was behind the crash, in an attempt to fake his own death.

However, many analysts point to the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has not officially commented on the crash almost a day later. The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin led the aborted Wagner mutiny, when mercenaries seized the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and headed to Moscow in a high-profile threat to the Kremlin.

"If the Kremlin is behind this, which would not be a big surprise, it is a way to demonstrate Putin's power and intolerance regarding traitors of the regime," according to Marina Miron, a post-doctoral researcher at the Department of War Studies at King's College London. But the Kremlin would not have moved to take out Prigozhin without securing all of the operations he headed up, she told Newsweek.

"Putin does not forget or forgive," she said.

Ukraine has denied any role in the crash, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky telling reporters in Kyiv that Ukraine is "not involved in this situation, that's for sure."

"I think everyone is aware of who is involved," he added.

It was be very unusual for Prigozhin to travel in the same jet as his right-hand man, Dmitry Utkin, who is also listed as one of the passengers on the downed plane, Miron suggested.

"That said, there is no solid confirmation of his death. There is also no clarity on what happened," she said.