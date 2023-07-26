Lukashenko Using Wagner Group to Squeeze Putin—ISW

Alexander Lukashenko used Vladimir Putin's fears about the Wagner Group as leverage during talks between the Belarusian and Russian leaders this week.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) independent think tank said it showed Putin's anxiety about the fate of the mercenary group headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Wagner staged a mutiny on June 24 in which the mercenaries seized military facilities in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and marched to Moscow.

Lukashenko's one-day trip to St. Petersburg started on Sunday and was extended to three days. Putin told the Belarusian leader that he was prepared to adjust his schedule to talk in more detail, according to the BBC's Russian Service.

Alexander Lukashenko (left) and Vladimir Putin (right) visit The Naval Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Kronstadt, on Kotlin Island, outside St. Petersburg, on July 23, 2023. The Russian and Belarusian leaders held talks during the three-day trip. ALEXANDR DEMYANCHUK/Getty Images

Citing an insider, the Russian news Telegram channel Brief said that the Wagner Group was the most important topic of the meeting. Lukashenko also asked Putin for more economic assistance through the Union State defense and integration agreement between the countries. The channel added that Putin wanted Minsk to be more involved in his invasion of Ukraine.

So far, Lukashenko has not played a direct role in the war in Ukraine, although, as Putin's closest ally, he has allowed Belarusian territory to be used as a staging post.

Nuclear weapons have also been transferred from Russia to Belarus. Experts have said that the unpopularity among Belarusians of Putin's invasion could make Lukashenko vulnerable if he were to become more involved in Ukraine. Newsweek has contacted the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries by email for comment.

"Putin's decision to prolong his meeting with Lukashenko likely shows Putin's continued concerns about Wagner, which it appears that Lukashenko did not allay," the ISW said on Tuesday.

"Lukashenko likely seeks to leverage his power over the Wagner Group to gain concessions from Putin," the ISW added. These would include favorable conditions in Belarusian-Russian relations and deflecting Putin's demands for more support for his war.

The deal that Prigozhin struck to end last month's mutiny, which was reportedly brokered by Lukashenko, included agreeing an exile for him and his troops to Belarus. There are likely to be up to 4,000 Wagner fighters in the country, according to the Belarusian opposition in exile, as previously reported by Newsweek.

Brief said that camps built to accommodate Wagner troops were guarded and controlled by the Belarusian Defense Ministry and its security services, the KGB.

The outlet added that Lukashenko is not ready to expand the freedoms of Prigozhin in Belarus for fear that the Wagner Group might seize power.