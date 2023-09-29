Wagner Troops 'In Demand' After Returning to Ukraine Frontlines: UK

Wagner mercenary fighters returning to Ukraine will be "in demand" for Russian forces fighting around the decimated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to a new assessment, as Kyiv tries to push back Moscow's troops on the eastern frontlines.

In the past few weeks, hundreds of former Wagner fighters have likely made their way back to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Reports suggest that many of this number have been deployed around the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, where "their experience is likely to be particularly in demand," the U.K. government said in an intelligence update posted to social media.

"Many will be familiar with current front line and local Ukrainian tactics, having fought over the same terrain last winter," the ministry added.

Wagner troops, previously commanded by now-deceased mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, played a crucial role in supporting the Russian military's operations in Ukraine throughout 2022 and early 2023.

Members of the Wagner Group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. Wagner mercenary fighters returning to Ukraine will be "in demand" for Russian forces fighting around the decimated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to a new assessment, as Ukraine tries to push back Moscow's troops on the eastern frontlines. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Wagner fighters claimed the destroyed city of Bakhmut in May 2023, after months of some of the bloodiest fighting of the war. But the mercenary forces withdrew from Ukraine just ahead of the aborted Wagner mutiny in late June, led by Prigozhin, in a brief but dramatic challenge to the Kremlin and senior Russian military officials.

Following the short-lived armed rebellion, the Kremlin said Wagner fighters could relocate to Belarus, retire or sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/SD77dxyh9d



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/FOtd1rKetU — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 29, 2023

"The exact status of the redeploying personnel is unclear," the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Friday, adding they were likely fighters who joined Moscow's Defense Ministry forces or other private military companies.

Earlier this week, a Ukrainian drone pilot told CNN that Wagner fighters had returned to the area around the ruined city of Bakhmut. "They came back, they swiftly changed their commanders and returned here," he told the outlet, adding their presence was likely to beef up Russian personnel numbers around the city.

"As of now, there are several hundred of them in our direction, on the Eastern Front, in different areas," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern grouping of forces, also told CNN.

The Wagner Group in its previous form "no longer exists," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said on Wednesday. The fighters are "scattered," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that some signed a "contract with the Russian Defense Ministry as an agreement to play the last chord, plugging the Russian hole in the Bakhmut direction for a short time."

"They do not constitute any integral, systematic, organized force," Cherevatyi said in remarks reported by Reuters. "These are pathetic remnants, nothing good awaits them here."

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

Clashes have continued close to Bakhmut, and earlier this month, Ukrainian officials said they had reclaimed the settlements of Andriivka and Klishchiivka, on Bakhmut's southern flank.

Ukrainian forces continued with their counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut on Thursday, although Kyiv did not make any confirmed gains, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said in its latest update. Russia similarly did not make any confirmed advances around the city, the defense think tank added.

Ukraine is working to regain Russian-controlled territory around Bakhmut "step by step," Kyiv's military reiterated on Friday.