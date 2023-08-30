Prigozhin Buried With No Fanfare at 'Closed' Cemetery

Yevgeny Prigozhin may have seized the headlines while alive, but his funeral barely merited a mention in Russian state media when he was buried on Tuesday.

The low-key nature of the Wagner founder's burial contrasted with his high-volume condemnations of the Russian military establishment and its conduct during President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin was laid to rest on Tuesday at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg. No military were among the approximately 30 people who attended, according to one cemetery worker who said the service lasted around 40 minutes, independent outlet Agentstvo reported.

The grave of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg on August 30, 2023. Russian media largely ignored his funeral on Tuesday. Getty Images

This was far longer than the time Russian state media outlets dedicated to the funeral of the man whose mutiny on June 23 and 24 posed the biggest threat to Putin's authority since he became president in 2000.

In a round-up of state media coverage from Tuesday, Agentstvo noted that two of Russia's main TV stations, Channel One and NTV, skipped coverage of the send-off completely.

News programs on these channels instead focused on issues such as import-substitution, a meeting Putin had that day and events in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Channel One cited former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson—a favorite on Kremlin-backed networks—talking about water discharge from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, which was the scene of a disaster in 2011.

The cemetery's status is active, but "closed," as only urn sub-burials are allowed in a plot where the grave of a previously deceased relative is already located, according to Russian sources on Telegram.

Prigozhin's internment did crop up on the Rossiya 1 channel, but only for one minute, 47 minutes into the bulletin, according to Agentstvo. It said viewers saw images of the cemetery and were told that the Wagner chief was buried with his father, who died in 1978.

Russian authorities said that Prigozhin was among 10 passengers killed in a plane crash on August 23 near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region northwest of Moscow. His death sparked some Russians to express their grief and pay tribute to his passing with memorials and poems.

Wreaths were laid at a government building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, where the local political candidate Igor Zuev paid tribute to Prigozhin. Other memorials were reportedly set up in the cities including Perm, Yekaterinburg, Tomsk and Moscow.

However, since the crash of Prigozhin's business jet, state TV channels have been talking about it as a minor event, Agentstvo reported.

While Prigozhin's Wagner Group was accused of brutal tactics and human rights violations, both in Ukraine and in conflict zones like Syria and Libya, his unvarnished view of Russia's military failures did win favor among some Russians.

The fallout from Prigozhin's death remains unclear as does the future of Wagner and its activities around the world and the businessman's financial empire.