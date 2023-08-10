Is This the 'Craziest' Wall Mural Ever? Artist Shows Off Her Amazing Work

A muralist has gone viral on TikTok with her incredible artwork in a video where she painted one of her "craziest wall murals ever" with over 20.5 million views.

In the video, Marilena Madio, 50, from Toronto, Canada, can be seen painting a huge Marvel mural on the bedroom wall of a very excited child. As seen in the video, the mural has a comic-book style, hand-painted design, complete with Iron Man, the Hulk, and Thor motifs.

"I painted this mural for a client's child who was so excited and couldn't wait to see the room done," Madio told Newsweek, "although I think the father was probably more excited."

Marilena Madio and the wall mural that furthered her career. The artist said the best part of her job was seeing the smiles on clients' faces. Courtesy of Marilena Madio

"I went to Ontario College of Art and design," said Madio. "I decided to start painting murals when my children were born and I decorated their rooms. Family and friends started to ask if I could paint murals for them, and a few years later decided to turn it into a career."

As well as following her dream, Madio said: "The best part of this job is definitely seeing that smile on my clients' faces when the mural is done. Art on the walls always brings a smile."

"The process of creating a mural starts with meeting the clients, helping them decide what they want on their walls, working together with them with the ideas they might have. Then painting the actual mural usually takes a day or two," said Madio.

Madio said in the video that the Marvel mural took a few days longer than she thought, adding, "it really helped me to grow my business."

People who believe they can't draw are often jealous of those who can, however, online art teaching resource The Virtual Instructor believes that art is a skill not a talent, and says, "Drawing is a skill and like with any other skill, you can't expect to get better without practicing it. So many people think that drawing is just something that some people can do and others can't. This simply is not true. Anyone can draw, but you have to want it enough to practice it."

Users on TikTok were in awe of Madio's artwork.

"When you look up the word talent in the dictionary, this mural is beside it," said one user.

"I don't even understand how y'all pulled this off. Probably one of the best murals I've ever seen. Wow. Outstanding work," commented another user.

"I would love watching paint dry if it were this," said another.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.