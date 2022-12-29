Is Walmart Open on New Year's Eve and Day? Holiday Opening Hours

Many shops and restaurants are closed for Christmas and New Year's Day, as they are both federal holidays.

Often, businesses wind down on Christmas and New Year's Eves too, with shortened hours.

Over that period, families may need to get some groceries in to prepare festive meals or cater for holiday parties. On New Year's Day itself, pantries may need restocking after an indulgent few days.

Whether it's hot chocolate, mince pies, electric blankets or more alcohol, Walmart is the U.S.'s largest supermarket chain, so it would typically be the first port of call for many Americans.

But is it open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

The answer is yes, and regular hours too, just like it was last year. Most locations typically operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily, and most stores are open regular hours on most federal holidays.

However, the grocery store is usually closed on Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.

However, hours will vary depending on location.

In order to avoid disappointment, it's always best to contact your local Walmart before you plan to shop or check the store finder available on the website to check operating hours.

Newsweek has contacted Walmart for comment.

What Other Stores Are Open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

Other stores will also be open over the New Year, including Target.

A Target spokesperson told Newsweek: "On December 31, most Target stores will close at 9 p.m. Guests can expect regular store hours on January 1 and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information."

Kroger stores are to be open on December 31 and January 1—including some stores that will be 24 hours a day. Other locations will close at 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. Newsweek has contacted the store for more information.

All Whole Foods stores will be open over this time, but hours may vary by location. Check your local store hours here.

Pharmacies will also be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. These include CVS and Walgreens.

Good Housekeeping reports a list of several other stores that will also have their doors open on January 1. Hours may vary depending on the location. They are:

Barnes and Noble —most stores open by 11 a.m.

—most stores open by 11 a.m. Bed Bath & Beyond —generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

—generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ikea —regular hours

—regular hours Macy's—regular hours

With these stores as well as Walmart, it's always best to call ahead to verify hours.