Walmart Shooting in Alabama Leaves Two Gunned Down After Fight Breaks Out

Two people have been shot following an altercation inside a Walmart in Mobile, Alabama, according to reports.

The incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night according to an NBC 15 News report. The two victims of the shooting, a man and a woman, were taken away from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The two groups began shooting at one another after a quarrel in the self-checkout line. After the shooting both groups attempted to flee the scene.

Police soon after arrived on the scene at the Walmart, which went on lockdown.

Reports have indicated that authorities increased the police presence in the area after the shooting.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine spoke to local media and gave an update about the shooting.

Speaking to WKRG NEWS, he said that it was unclear whether the two involved in the shooting were involved in the altercation.

He also said that it was not clear if the two victims that were hit were patrons or employees. Prine added it is not clear whether the pair knew each other either.

He noted that police do not know what the altercation was about but since the shooting, the situation is "consolidated" and is under control.

Newsweek has contacted the Mobile Police Department for comment.

The Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings across the country, has detailed the latest statistics for shooting incidents in 2022 in the U.S.

As of December 28, the total number of gun violence deaths, of all causes, was 43,783 in the U.S.

Breaking the total number into categories of homicide, murder, unintentional shooting and defensive gun use, the figure falls to 19,891. The rest of the figure is made up of suicide gun deaths at 23,892.

The total number of injuries for the year that occurred, according to the website, was 38,046.

This shooting comes just after a month after a mass shooting that occurred in another Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia.

That gunman, an employee at the store, shot six people and then himself before he could be apprehended by the police.

The shooting, which took place on November 22, resulted in several people being injured as there were at least 50 people in the store at the time.

Police were called to the store shortly after the shooting began and confirmed that the gunman had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before they arrived.

Three of the dead were found in the break room. One of the victims was found dead near the front of the store and three others were taken to local hospitals, where they died.