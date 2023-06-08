News

Walmart Shooting Horror as Young Girl Gunned Down in South Carolina Store

A young girl was injured and another person was arrested after a shooting at a Walmart store in Aiken, South Carolina, according to reports.

The incident took place at the Walmart store on the 2000 block of Whiskey Road at 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday, a dispatch issued by authorities and mentioned by WRDW-TV said.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety wrote on Twitter: "ADPS Officers are on-scene at Walmart on Whiskey Road in reference to a shooting incident. There is no danger to the public at this time. The shooter is in custody."

At the scene of the incident, officers found only one victim, a young girl with a gunshot wound, and gave her aid until the arrival of EMS. She was later transported to a local hospital.

Walmart store
Pictured: Walmart store exterior view taken June 1, 2012 in Rosemead, California. Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

WRDW-TV reported that an Aiken Department of Public Safety officer said that, while it's too early to say, they believe that the attack wasn't targeted. The suspect is in custody but their name has not been revealed.

An investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.

This is a developing news story and will be later updated.

