Walt Nauta Being Paid by Two Donald Trump PACs, Campaign Filings Reveal

Donald Trump's aide Walt Nauta, who was charged along with the former president in the classified documents case, is receiving payments from two separate committees linked to Trump, it has been revealed.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Nauta was listed as being on the payroll of both the former president's leadership PAC Save America, as well as the Donald Trump for President Inc PAC.

Nauta is listed in the Save America payroll filings along with multiple law firms and attorneys amid the former president's ongoing legal issues. While there is no suggestion of illegality, questions have been raised as to what services Nauta is being compensated for by the Super PACs.

Walt Nauta, personal aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump

Nauta, a former Mar-a-Lago valet driver, is accused, along with the resort's property manager Carlos De Oliveira, of trying to obstruct the federal attempt to retrieve sensitive materials from Trump's Florida home.

Trump's office and Nauta's legal team have been contacted for comment via email.

Campaign finance expert Rob Pyers, research director for the non-partisan election guide California Target Book, first noted on Twitter that Nauta is "pulling double duty" and getting paid by both the Save America leadership PAC and Trump's 2024 campaign committee.

Trump's leadership PAC reportedly spent more than $40 million in legal fees this year after the former president pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges in New York in relation to falsifying business records, as well as in Special Counsel Jack Smith's classified documents probe.

Trump is also strongly suspected to soon be charged in Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6 federal investigation, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

"I've never seen anything like it," Paul S. Ryan, a veteran campaign finance attorney in Washington, told the Associated Press in reference to the tens of millions Trump's operation has spent on legal fees. "There's no legal issue. It's really just a question for his donors: Do they want to be funding lawyers?"

Twitter user A.G. Hamilton, an attorney who used a pseudonym online, noted how Nauta was on its payroll while discussing how Trump's PAC is spending its money.

"This isn't a campaign, it's a fundraising scheme for legal bills," Hamilton tweeted.

"Notice one of the few expenses unrelated to legal fees is an extra salary for Walt Nauta, the Trump aide indicted in the obstruction case."

Nauta, who pleaded not guilty in July to allegations he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities by moving boxes of materials, is also having his legal representation paid for via Trump's Save America PAC.