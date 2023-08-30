Ominous Warning Before Hurricane Idalia Makes Florida Landfall: 'Get Out'

As Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida early morning on Wednesday after gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico's warm waters, forecasters are warning residents to "get out" immediately and seek shelter.

Nearly half of Florida's counties are currently under some form of evacuation order as the hurricane is expected to bear down on the state's Gulf Coast and potentially bring devastation to the area with lashing winds and heavy downpours.

Meteorologist Dan Satterfield, a fellow of the American Meteorological Society, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Idalia "is an extremely dangerous hurricane."

According to National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasters, Hurricane Idalia could reach Category 4 status by landfall with winds of at least 130 mph. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which goes from a 1 to 5 rating, is used to measure a hurricane's maximum sustained wind speed.

Workers place protective plywood over the openings at Toucan's Bar & Grill before the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023, in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Category 4 hurricane is considered "major" and can bring "catastrophic damage," according to the NHC.

"Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed," reads a description of a Category 4 hurricane. "Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

While it is helpful to give an idea of the potentially devastating impact of a the high winds, it doesn't take into account other deadly hazards such as storm surges, as well as flooding due to rainfall, and tornadoes.

"#Idalia forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane at landfall in Florida Big Bend region with catastrophic storm surge inundation," the NHC wrote on X on Tuesday night. "Residents should heed advice & evacuation orders by local officials in these areas."

#Idalia forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane at landfall in Florida Big Bend region with catastrophic storm surge inundation. Residents should heed advice & evacuation orders by local officials in these areas.



"It is looking very healthy on satellite images," Satterfield wrote of the storm late on Tuesday. "If you are near the coast at Apalachee Bay (south of Tallahassee), get out NOW. You have only a few hours to go. Go NOW."

Authorities have also urged Floridians to seek shelter, with Rep. Governor Ron DeSantis saying in a briefing on Tuesday that residents should "be ready for impact."

As per the latest update by the Miami branch of the National Weather Service, released on X on Tuesday night, Idalia remained a Category 2 hurricane with maximum winds of 110 mph, but was expected to continue strengthening as it moved north overnight.

The hurricane is expected to cause coastal flooding around Collier and Monroe Counties in the far south of the state, together with dangerous marine and beach conditions and periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.