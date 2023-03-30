Warning Issued Over 'Aggressive' Owl in Washington

A warning has been issued over a belligerent owl that is terrorizing visitors at a Washington park.

The "aggressive and territorial" bird has had several interactions with people going to the area in Langley, the South Whidbey Parks & Recreation District wrote in a Facebook post.

The owl is keeping to two specific areas of the park, but the district added that it could be wandering into other parts. The office's map marked several trails that were out of bounds to visitors because of the owl's fierce behaviour.

A stock photo shows a great horned owl in close-up. This species can be aggressive when protecting their nest. agustavop/Getty

Washington is home to more than a dozen owl species. It is not clear which of these is responsible for the closure of the trails. However, barred or great horned owls have the tendency to be aggressive when protecting their nests or territory, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reports.

While it may seem surprising, owls can be known to be aggressive, especially when they have young to protect. During nesting season, the birds can become extremely territorial, meaning they fend off anything that comes near.

One Facebook user responded to the district's post. He wrote that his wife was attacked by an owl on the other side of the upper soccer field in the park—an area that was not marked on the map. The district responded and asked for more specific detail of the location at which she was attacked.

"My kid and I saw it happen to the lady in front of us a couple of weeks ago. I think it was within the red zone next to the soccer field," another Facebook user posted.

A third wrote: "I usually use an umbrella during nesting season for Barred Owls!"

The district is advising people to use an umbrella to cover their head when walking down these routes. This will prevent the owl from attacking people's heads.

Park visitors can also wave their arms above their heads slowly, to prevent an attack.

Wildlife officials advise people to keep clear of any areas that may have nesting birds, especially those of birds that can become aggressive like owls.

Once their young become independent and can fly on their own, the parents are usually less aggressive. Not all nesting owls become aggressive towards humans.

Another Facebook user posted that they had never had a problem with a particular owl that nests on their property.

"What kind of owl is it? We have a barred owl nesting on our property for the last 6 years. (may or may not be the same one...). We never had a problem with it and it's never had a problem with us... ever!" they wrote.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about owls? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.