Scientists Put Out Warning Amid Volcano Concerns

Scientists in the Philippines have raised the alert level on an active volcano after it began rumbling on June 4.

Mayon volcano has been risen to alert level 2 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. This level means that there is unrest that could eventually lead to an underwater or magmatic eruption.

Mayon is the Philippines' most active volcano, rising 8,077 feet in a perfect cone structure in the province of Albay in Bicol.

The volcano has been active since 1616, seeing over 30 eruptions since then. Its most deadly eruption occurred in 1814, when 1,200 people were killed and the town of Cagsawa was blanketed with ash.

One in 1993 caused nearly 80 deaths in the surrounding area. Other eruptions in 2000, 2006, 2009, 2014, and 2018 forced thousands of people out of their homes. It has previously produced mudslides and floods in 2006, which killed over a thousand people.

A stock photo shows Mayon volcano, which has been displaying increased signs of activity recently. Wassiliy/Getty

The volcano has been displaying an uptick in activity since April. Scientists first noticed an increase in rockfall descending from the summit. This then increased from an average of five rockfall events per day, to 49, a day as of June 4, the institute reported in an update.

The lava dome has also increased in volume by 18.2 million gallons since February. Now, a total of 318 rockfall events have been recorded by the Mayon Volcano Network since April, and 26 earthquakes.

Following the increased activity, seismologists are advising the public nearby to keep an eye on the volcano and to remain vigilant.

The volcano, which is also a popular tourist attraction, will not be safe to enter across a four-mile radius.

Not entering this vicinity of the volcano will minimize risks from any sudden bursts of activity, like explosions, rockfall, and landslides,

"The public is strongly advised to be vigilant and desist from entering the Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides," the institute said in an update. "In case of ash fall events that may affect communities downwind of Mayon's crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with a damp, clean cloth or dust mask. Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano's summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft."

Scientists will keep a close watch on the volcano to keep track of any new developments.

Although this increased activity has risen the alert level, it does not necessarily mean the volcano will erupt.

Eruptions in general can be hard to predict, however rising the alert levels ensures that people are prepared in case one does occur.

