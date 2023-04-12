U.S.

Warren Buffett Predicts More Bank Failures

By
U.S. Warren Buffett Banks Economy

Billionaire and famed investor Warren Buffet warned on Wednesday that more bank failures could occur in the near future, amid ongoing economic concerns in the U.S.

"We're not over bank failures, but depositors haven't had a crisis," Buffet said on Wednesday while appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box. "Banks go bust. But depositors aren't going to be hurt."

Buffet went on to state that while more bank failures could occur in the U.S., he noted that depositors shouldn't be worried, saying, "Nobody is going to lose money on a deposit in a U.S. bank. It's not going to happen...you don't need to turn a dumb decision by managers into a panicking the whole citizenry of the United States about something they don't need to be panicked about."

Warren Buffett Predicts More Bank Failures
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks to the press as he arrives at the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 4, 2019. On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Buffett warned that more bank failures could occur in the near future. Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty

The comments by Buffett come amid ongoing concerns about the U.S. economy following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year.

In March, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that the Silicon Valley Bank had collapsed and said, "To protect insured depositors, the FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB). At the time of closing, the FDIC as receiver immediately transferred to the DINB all insured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank."

Prior to its collapse, Silicon Valley Bank had around $290 billion in assets "and about $175.4 billion in total deposits," the FDIC said.

Shortly after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, the Signature Bridge Bank failed and was taken over by the Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp.

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a number of other banks had share trading halted.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bridge Bank sparked concerns across the economy and if it could lead to a similar financial crisis as the one in 2008, following the Lehman Brother's bankruptcy.

However, last month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the current banking crisis is "different from 2008."

"We do not see that situation in the banking system today," Yellen said while speaking at a banking conference. "Our financial system is also significantly stronger than it was 15 years ago...The situation is stabilizing and the U.S. banking system remains sound."

Read more

"Similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposits runs that pose the risk of contagion," Yellen added, in regard to the action taken following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank.

During his appearance on Squawk Box, Buffett was also asked about Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell raising interest rates and how he would advise Powell.

"I would say he should do what he thinks is in the best interest of the United States," Buffett said.

Newsweek reached out to Berkshire Hathaway via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC