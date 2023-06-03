'I Was a Meth Addict'—Mom Turns Life Around After Buying Dog

After 12 years of addiction, 30-year-old Jessica Bradley found an unusual savior in the form of a four-legged friend from Craigslist.

In the grip of addiction to methamphetamine and alcohol, Bradley had been in and out of rehab facilities for years but struggled to stay clean for more than a few months. That was when a tiny two-pound chihuahua came into her life.

"I was a meth addict. I started using when I was 14," Bradley told Newsweek. "I struggled off and on for many years. I could never get past one year in recovery."

During her addiction, Bradley spent months in and out of rehab facilities in her home city of Spokane, Washington.

"Nothing, and I mean nothing was able to get me clean and keep me clean. I was in and out of jail for most of my addiction. And even while on probation I struggled to stay clean," she said.

Jessica Bradley and her Chihuahua Beans, left, and a picture of Beans posing on grass, right. Bradley shared how the small Chihuahua helped to turn her world around. Jessica Bradley

Bradley has one son who was taken out of her care at a very young age. "My son was placed in his dad's custody at 5 days old out of the hospital because I was arrested five days after having him. Literally in my hospital gown. Because I had warrants out for my arrest at the time my son was born," she recalled.

Despite staying clean for a year after her son's birth, she struggled to break free of the addiction. "I was still in the mix," she said. "Since my son was about two years old, I was in and out of his life because of my addiction. Something I am extremely disgusted and regretful of."

In 2020, Bradley got out of rehab again, and at six months clean started searching Craigslist for puppies.

"There was one little white dog that was so tiny, and so innocent. And they were selling her for so cheap," she said. "I contacted them and went and bought her at 6 weeks old for $100. It was the first pet I had of my own, and I didn't know what to even do with her she was so small. Probably two pounds if that."

Suddenly, Bradley had a new focus. She knew she had to care for the tiny puppy that she named Beans.

A close-up of tiny Chihuahua Beans, left, and a picture of Jessica with Beans, right. After years in and out of rehab facilities, Bradley credits the small dog with helping her to finally get clean. Jessica Bradley

"I put all of my energy into her—keeping her safe. In order to keep her safe, I had to keep me safe. Which meant I took my recovery seriously," she said. "I couldn't imagine bringing her around the lifestyle I lived before her. She was so small, and fragile. I had to protect her at all cost. And that meant I keep my a** sober. So I did."

Six months sober turned into a year, a year turned to two, and in November, Bradley will be four years clean.

"Having my dog helped me those times where I didn't think I could keep going," she said. "She absolutely did save my life. She is the reason I'm still clean today."

And it isn't just sobriety that Beans has helped Bradley achieve. "Everything I have to show for myself today, I have mostly because of her," she explained.

Bradley now spends every other weekend with her son, and has for the last three years.

"I would say I got clean for my son mostly. But having my dog is what made that possible," she said. "As sad as it may sound to others, having Beanie by my side through this process has made me less depressed."

