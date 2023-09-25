Washington Commanders Accused of Defaming Native Americans in Name Fight

A Native American group has sued the National Football League's (NFL) Washington Commanders for defamation, claiming that the historic organization has delegitimized the group and its efforts to restore the team's name back to "Redskins", but one expert told Newsweek why it may not happen.

The lawsuit was filed in North Dakota Federal Court on behalf of the Native American Guardian's Association (NAGA) against the Commanders and key leadership, claiming a "coordinated and willful effort" by the franchise to defame NAGA both verbally and in writing by referring to the nonprofit organization as "fake."

Last month, NAGA issued a demand letter to the Commanders in conjunction with a Change.org petition that called for a name change back to its roots, citing history and legacy and how most Native Americans purportedly do not feel "Redskins" is derogatory or offensive.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is pictured on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at FedExField on September 24, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. A Native American group sued the franchise on September 25 for defamation, claiming that the franchise has made derogatory statements and is hurting the Native American legacy. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

"This coordinated effort by the Commanders to defame NAGA in their attempt of cancel culture meets the legal requirements of defamation, among other damages," said NAGA's attorney, Chad LaVeglia, in a statement.

He added: "Given the Commanders are an NFL team with extensive resources, a basic Google search that anyone can perform proves NAGA is, in fact, a legitimate entity. The Commanders' alleged intent to defame and slander them is actionable. We are thankful for the whistleblowers that have come forward and we anticipate many more will."

Newsweek reached out to LaVeglia via email for further comment.

"We believe the complaint is without merit, and we will address the matter in court," a Commanders spokesperson told Newsweek via email.

The lawsuit shared with Newsweek contends that "the powerful are pushing the delete button" on Native American history. NAGA views the franchise's former moniker as a sign of reverence towards its community, honoring a deep cultural, historical and emotional significance.

"NAGA's members were huge Redskin fans precisely because they were the Redskins," the lawsuit says. "It was the only team in the NFL to honor an actual Native American. They were proud to watch professional football players engage in a different kind of battle, with the stoic face of Chief White Calf on their helmets."

It goes on to blame new Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris for "erasing" the heritage. The suit also purports that a Commanders employee defamed the organization by referring to it as a "fake" group while in conversation with a former luxury box owner.

NAGA also accuses Harris of working in cohesion with the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) to drown out the results of its online petition, which as of Monday afternoon garnered over 132,600 signatures.

"As the self-proclaimed voice of Native Americans everywhere, NCAI and the Commanders did more than attack NAGA's integrity; they silenced over 90 percent of Native Americans who disagree with them," the lawsuit states. "They also silenced Americans."

Newsweek reached out to NCAI via email for comment.

In a statement shared with Newsweek, NAGA President Eunice Davidson said that the lawsuit is "a line-in-the-sand moment."

"We are fighting against cancel culture for all Americans," Davidson said. "Native Americans have been the target the longest; we will fight fiercely to preserve our historic place in America, just like other figures and groups.

"However, we will not burn down our nation or encourage any violence in our efforts, unlike others. America is simply not for sale to this epidemic of cancel culture and DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] initiatives. NAGA will continue to fight to defend her."

Sheila Steinmark, a marketing expert and CEO of the firm MOGXP, told Newsweek via phone that the lawsuit is unsurprising because it keeps NAGA in the news.

She believes the Washington franchise must approach the situation with open and honest communication, and to be authentic and sincere—notably to those who have expressed resentment with getting rid of the "Redskins" name in the first place.

"At this point, the Commanders need to move forward with the name they selected," Steinmark said. "To go back to the Redskins doesn't make sense because it shows they're wishy-washy and you're not going to make everyone happy every time."

The franchise has had three different team names since 2020: Redskins, Washington Football Team, and the Commanders.

Sports franchises are businesses that have to be socially adept to changes, Steinmark said. To not be forthright with their stance will create more harm than good, water down the brand and leave consumers confused.

"They have to own their brand," she said. "Whether they choose to bring in Native American groups and have that dialogue with them, at a certain point they have to stand behind the decisions they have made.

"At a certain point, it becomes late-night TV dialogue. It's just setting them up for real muddy communications and becoming more of an obstacle that continually take away from the focus of their core business. Three name changes are more than enough."