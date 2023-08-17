U.S.

Washington Commanders' Bud Light Partnership Sparks Backlash

The Washington Commanders football team announced a partnership with Anheuser-Busch on Thursday, prompting widespread backlash from many on social media.

"As the 2023 NFL season kicks off, the Washington Commanders and Anheuser-Busch are proud to announce their new multi-year partnership. As part of the deal, Anheuser-Busch will become the Official Beer Sponsor of the Washington Commanders," the Washington Commanders said in a press release.

The NFL team also posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, further announcing the partnership which led to an array of critical responses from fans.

"Woke team goes with woke beer, makes sense," X user @Tedlinknews wrote in a post responding to the video.

The backlash on Thursday comes as Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch continue to face a boycott after the beer brand partnered with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney in April. Since then, many conservatives have railed against Bud Light and the beer brand has seen a decline in sales over the past few months.

In addition to Bud Light, the Commanders are also facing similar criticism following their decision to change their name in 2020, moving away from the Washington Redskins name after facing calls that the name was derogatory to Native Americans.

A general view of a Washington Commanders helmet on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. On Thursday, August 17, 2023, the Commanders announced a partnership with Anheuser-Busch, prompting widespread backlash on social media. Scott Taetsch/Getty

However, earlier this month, the Native American group, Native American Guardian's Association (NAGA), created a change.org petition calling on the Commanders to change their name back to the Redskins saying, "The name "Redskins" carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture. It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration."

A number of other X users also responded to the partnership between the Commanders and Bud Light.

"Lol why am I not surprised... the redskins and bud light goes hand in hand," X user Dylan May wrote.

Similarly, X user Chris Schmidt wrote, "The Redskins actually found a brand in more trouble than they are to repartner with...1 year ago you would never think Bud Light would have to grovel to the Skins, but that had to be what actually happened. Good for the team to get what had to be a sweetheart deal I guess. Just don't think it will work for either. There is a reason InvBev has had to sell off brands, and it's not because they are doing great. So the Skins are letting them trade off the goodwill of the sale of the team. Seems silly when rebuilding from the bottom, unless the $$$ was just too good."

X user Eric Spracklen criticized the name change to the Commanders and following the partnership with Bud Light, said, "I think it's time to boycott the @Commanders."

Former Commanders owner Dan Snyder recently sold the team to Josh Harris prompting X user Big Boy Sports Cards to say, "This has got to be the worst marketing move ever! Here, I thought this new ownership was going to do things differently. Nope, right back to the same backward thinking!" in response to the partnership with Bud Light.

Not everyone agreed that the partnership decision was a bad one. Many came to the defense of the Commanders, offering a salutation to those who don't like it: "Bye! Don't need homophobia and transphobia apart of this team any way", @DC Sports Above All wrote.

Kicks said, "I've never seen so many grown men cry about a sponsorship. Keep making moves @Commanders".

Newsweek reached out to Anheuser-Busch and the Commanders via email for comment.

