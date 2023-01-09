Watch 'Beautiful Moment' 100-Year-Old Meets Newborn Great-Granddaughter

A 100-year-old's first encounter with his newborn great-granddaughter was captured on camera in heartwarming footage shared online.

Wilf Driscoll who lives in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, in Canada celebrated his 100th birthday on July 25, 2022. By the end of the year he had another reason to celebrate with the arrival of his great-granddaughter Millie.

To describe Wilf as a family man would be something of an understatement. One of five brothers who went on to have five daughters with his beloved wife Mary, Wilf is also a grandfather of seven with a further three great-grandchildren to dote on.

He was able to do exactly that when one of his granddaughters, Ellen Mallard, decided to introduce him to Millie back in December.

His family are frequent visitors to Mount Continuing Care Facility, where Wilf resides, but there was something special about this visit and the chance to meet another member of his ever-expanding clan.

Research has previously highlighted the benefits of encouraging interaction between aging adults and young children. A 2016 study from Stanford University noted: "Older adults are exceptionally suited to meet these needs in part because they welcome meaningful, productive activity, and engagement. They seek—and need—purpose in their lives."

Yet Wilf's first encounter with Millie was more than that. From the moment his family arrived with the young child, the doting great-grandfather was positively beaming and wasted no time in inviting Millie to rest in his arms "where it's safe" as he put it.

Wilf, who is affectionately known as "Poppy" by his family, smiled from ear to ear as the baby slept peacefully in his arms and despite his understandably frail condition was still able to bend forward and give his great-granddaughter a kiss on the head.

It was magical and a moment Mallard was eager to make a record of. "I guess when you have someone as amazing as him in your life, each moment and occasion feels like one that needs to be captured," she told Newsweek.

"He means everything to my entire family. He's a special light in all of our lives. My mom describes him as a gem of a gentleman, and it's so true. Always has a twinkle in his eye and his presence reminds us to be grateful every day, for each day."

"I also like to be the one to capture the moments, I'm quick with my phone and know how special the memories are to our whole family."

What might have been a special moment for the family became one for the wider world when Mallard uploaded the footage to TikTok. At the time of writing, it's been watched over 1.9 million times, with Mallard describing the encounter as "one of the most precious days of our lives."

Viewers evidently agreed. Serenity.116 commented: "There is no way he is 100. He is looking very good for his age! Such a beautiful moment" while muhryssah said: "There is something so beautiful about newborns holding hands with grandparents."

Allyray29 wrote: "100 years apart. I am so happy he got to see her. congratulations to you all. She is precious." with Nancy G adding: "Those hands never forget how to cuddle a wee one!"

Mallard told Newsweek Wilf is doing well and has enjoyed "more snuggles" with Millie since their first encounter. He's also been pleasantly surprised by the response to the video.

"We were able to chat about some of the comments which he was tickled by," she said. "You can tell he's both marveled by it but also processing the concept of it at the same time."

Asked what it is that has made the clip so popular, Mallard concluded: "I think it's just a sweet moment for people to celebrate. He's lived an amazing life."