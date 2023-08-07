Watch Burglary Suspect Pause From Stealing Bike To Play With Victim's Dog

A burglary suspect in California took a break from stealing a bike to play with the household dog, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) has shared an unusual case where a household dog did the opposite of what people might think when faced with an intruder.

Police said the male suspect entered a garage in the Pacific Beach neighborhood and later made off with a 2019 black Electra 3-speed, valued at $1,300, at about 10:40 p.m. on July 15.

But police noted in a Facebook post that the suspect faced little opposition from the household dog, which appeared to be a Golden Retriever.

A split image of the suspect with the household dog. The suspect could be seen playing with the dog. SDPD

The post read: "In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who entered the garage."

A video included in the post showed the suspect preparing to leave the garage with the bike before the dog entered with its tail wagging and approached the man.

The suspect then parked the bike inside the garage and proceeded to play with the dog—at one point rubbing its stomach and giving it a high five.

Seemingly pleased to have found who it thought was a new friend, the dog then licked the suspect's face while he was kneeling.

The suspect appeared to be pleased with this as he could be heard saying: "You're the coolest dog I've ever known. I love you too."

After playing with the dog, the suspect then took the bike and left, while the dog continued to wag its tail.

Police described the suspect as a white male, who was last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was also carrying a black and blue backpack.

According to crime statistics recorded by San Diego officials, there were 3,239 recorded burglaries in the city in 2022.

The number is lower than the number of burglaries recorded in both 2021 and 2020, which were 3,393 and 3,324 respectively.

San Diego police said the Electra 3 bike is "distinct" and has "8-ball" caps on the tire valves, an "8-ball" logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern.

Police have asked people who have information about the suspect or the stolen bike to contact them "no matter how minor it might seem, it could prove invaluable."

Newsweek has contacted the SDPD for comment via email.