Watch As Cat Is Obsessed With Water in More Ways Than One: 'It's Strange'

A cat splashing in the tub and slurping shower water has TikTok users in hysterics.

In the compilation video posted by Joel Edmiston (@joellbaby), the Ontario-based comedian explains that his cat Breeze is obsessed with water "in different ways."

After he shared clips of the tabby invading his shower and playing with a faucet, Breeze quickly went viral—receiving over 6 million views in just three days.

"When we first got him, he was always jumping into the sink or playing with the water in his water dish," Edmiston told Newsweek.

"Sometimes he's wet and we don't know how or why he got that way."

Breeze became obsessed with water after climbing into the bath. @joellbaby

Why Do Cats Hate Water?

There are several theories why domestic generally dislike water, according to Britannica. The reigning theory is the effect it has on their fur.

Fastidious groomers, cats don't like their fur to get messed up—not to mention the time it takes for a wet cat to dry.

Breeze is clearly not most felines. Born into a litter of barn cats, Edmiston said the 2-year-old is always getting into trouble. It's not uncommon to find him stuck, falling off high places or knocking things over.

"He's pretty unafraid of everything, unlike any cat I've had," he said.

"Some would say he's dumb. Others would say brave."

Breeze likes to climb between the shower curtain and bite the water through the plastic layer. @joellbaby

The first clip in Edmiston's compilation video shows Breeze chilling in the bathtub, followed by footage of him sneaking between the shower curtain. He tries and fails to bite the spray, with the plastic cover blocking his mouth.

"He doesn't really like showers unless he's in between the shower curtain. If he walks into the shower while it's running, he gets out immediately," he explained.

In the final clip, Breeze licks water from the bottom of the tub while Edmiston comically drips tap water on his head.

Edmiston knows "it's strange" to have a cat that likes water, but he's "cool with that."

"The first time he went swimming, my girlfriend had just filled a bath for herself and Breeze was extremely curious," he said.

"The first few times he went in there, he was very active, swatting the water and walking around. Lately he's just been standing around."

Breeze likes to drink water directly from the faucet. @joellbaby

'He's a Water Sign'

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the H2O-loving feline, with hunter22 dubbing him "bath cat."

"Water boiiiii," agreed PhantomAvacado2.

"Look at that lil satisfied smile on his lil munchkin face," said Nicola's priv.

"Your cat hydrates more than me," commented NZXT.

"He got options we love a versatile king," wrote Rimrim787.

1800daddyth0tz suggested Breeze was a "fish in a past life," while Di said: "He's a water sign."

lincoln commented: "This looks like this lad is transitioning from being a landlubber to a true seadog! He'll become an old salt someday for sure, matey."

