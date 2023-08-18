How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) head coach Mike McCarthy returned to calling plays on offense in last week's 28-23 preseason loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars while not playing any of his projected starters, including quarterback Dak Prescott.

McCarthy will likely stick with a similar plan of sitting the starters during Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks (1-0).

Perennial All-Pro Zack Martin missed last week's game because of a contract dispute. Martin ended his holdout earlier this week, but don't expect to see him play against the Seahawks.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas takes on the Seattle Seahawks in preseason action on Saturday. Cooper Neill/Getty

Will Grier is the Cowboys' presumptive third-string quarterback. He threw two touchdowns against the Jags and will likely see the majority of reps in Seattle with McCarthy calling the plays.

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock had two touchdown passes in the Seahawks 24-13 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. He's fighting to move up the depth chart and will get several opportunities against the Cowboys.

Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith didn't play last week and isn't likely to see much action, if any, in Saturday's game.

Deuce Vaughn stamped himself as a fan favorite in Dallas with his output last week against the Jaguars. He ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Vaughn is 5'5" and 180 pounds, making him one of the smallest players in the league.

McCarthy wasn't surprised by Vaughn flourishing in his first professional game.

"He rolled in there and ran conceptually everything that the other guys ran, too," McCarthy told reporters. "I think that speaks volumes about him. I thought he had a heck of a night. Great introduction to the NFL."

Vaughn could get more carries as he tries to make the team as a running back.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Yes, several players on both rosters weren't alive in 1996, the last time the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl. It also doesn't matter that the Cowboys haven't had much success in the playoffs over the last 30 years. Dallas is still known as "America's Team," so this game will be nationally televised by the NFL Network.

Dallas and Seattle locals can also listen to the game via their usual radio networks.

Cowboys-Seahawks Betting Info

Gambling on preseason football is more complex than the regular season because coaches prioritize keeping starters healthy and roster evaluation over winning.

If one is inclined to place bets on non-consequential games, several sports books will accept them.

Entering Thursday evening, MGM Sportsbook has the Seahawks favored by 6.5 points against the Cowboys. That's a high number for a preseason game, even when factoring in the Seahawks hosting the Cowboys. The over/under is at 40.5 points.

Dropping $100 on the Cowboys at +220 would get a $320 payout for a Dallas win. A Seahawks victory at -270 nets $37.04 for a $137.04 payout.