Watch Dachshund's Hilarious Reaction to Walking in the Cold—'Doesn't Enjoy'

A dog going out for his first walk of a new season has left people in stitches this week.

In a video with more than 50,000 views on TikTok, Cooper the dachshund who lives in Melbourne, Australia, is not keen on taking a walk while it is chilly outside.

Despite wearing a coat, he seems to have had enough of his walk just 10 steps in. The text overlay caption read: "Dachshunds 10 steps into a walk when it's a little chilly outside."

"He doesn't enjoy going out in the cold," owner Cheyenne Hackland told Newsweek. "He kicks up a stink if he has to."

Cooper the dachshund had a hilarious reaction when his owner tried to take him on a walk in the cold. @life.with.chey/TikTok

But this pup's reaction to a cooler day isn't unusual. Accredited dog trainer and certified professional canine fitness trainer Joe Nutkins told Newsweek: "Dogs feel the cold just like us, some favor cooler temperatures while others prefer to be snuggly and warm."

"Some breeds will feel the cold more overall due to having a shorter or thinner coat," she added. "Italian greyhounds, shorthair chihuahua and shorthair dachshund like in this video are likely to feel the cold more."

When it comes to making sure your pup is comfortable with the temperature there are a few ways to check—without having to worry about the dreaded thermometer reading.

"Modern microchips often have means to be scanned and show the body temperature, plus dog activity trackers that attach to a dog's collar can give an idea on temperature too," said Nutkins. "You can also literally feel your dog to learn how they feel on an average day and have a baseline to compare to if you suspect your dog is cold. A dog's normal resting temperature is usually between 100-102 degrees Fahrenheit."

When 2-year-old Cooper is taken out on cooler days, he will often refuse to walk.

"I try to wait it out, see if he'll come with," said Hackland. "If he's dead set against it, we go home instead."

In the video, Cooper is wearing a puppy coat, and Nutkins explained that there is plenty of choice for keeping your pet warm.

"There's even more choice with waterproof and padded coats, sweaters, hoodies, T-shirts and even little hats for dogs," she said. "For a dog that feels the cold these can help them be a lot more comfortable."

"I shared because Cooper features heavily in a lot of my content," said Hackland. "It is always nice to see people with similar experiences who enjoy him as much as I do."

