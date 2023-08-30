See Dogs' 6 A.M. Relatable Reaction as Owner Tries to Get Them Out of Bed

A dog owner has shared hilarious footage of how difficult it is to wake up his two German pointer dogs.

Justin Floyd, who lives in Greenville, South Carolina, filmed the part of his morning routine where he wakes up dogs Remi Jean and Nelli Bean. Aged 3 and 1 year old, the dogs enjoy being curled up in the comfort of their owner's bed so much that they're definitely not prepared to get up.

"The idea of leaving is met with some resistance. I have learned just to embrace this daily routine as a charming part of our mornings together," Floyd told Newsweek.

Floyd shared the amusing moment on TikTok, where the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

Starting at 5:20 a.m. with the first wake-up attempt, Remi and Nelli aren't budging. Ten minutes later, the snoozing pups still refuse to move, with Nelli hiding further under the comforter.

By 5:55 a.m., it is wake-up attempt number five and the dogs accept defeat, slowly stretching and yawning as they make their way out of the bed.

"The dogs go everywhere with me," Floyd said. "To the gym, to work, to hang out with friends. They are on the same schedule as me. So, when it's time to get out of bed, they are equally if not more tired than I am."

The amount of sleep a dog needs can vary based on such factors as age, breed, size and overall health. But on average dogs sleep around 12 to 14 hours a day. Unlike human adults, who usually require around seven to nine hours of sleep, dogs spread out their rest time throughout the day.

But dogs are more likely to be active during the day, taking only short naps, which is why some will sleep pretty much through the night, even when they're alongside their human companions. However, an animal behaviorist previously told Newsweek about the dangers that can come from sharing the bed with your dog.

When it comes to getting his dogs ready to face the day, Floyd does have a few tricks.

"I've found that speaking to them in an enthusiastic and cheerful tone helps get them excited about starting the day," he said. "However, there are still days when they decide to hit snooze on the alarm multiple times."

With more than 717,000 followers on his TikTok account, Floyd loves sharing his dogs online. "I like to share moments like this on TikTok because it's not very typical of the breed. German shorthairs are very high-energy and require a lot of exercise. So it's funny to me seeing them not wanting to get up in the morning.

"It's wonderful to connect with a community of animal lovers and share these genuine moments that make us all feel a little closer," he said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.