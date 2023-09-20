Watch 'Drama Queen' Dog's Oscar-Worthy Performance as She Fakes Leg Injury

A viral video of a Boston terrier faking an injury has been widely praised online.

Dogs are known for having their own specific quirks and personalities and this particular Boston terrier is no different.

Pokey, 7, is a well-loved performer made for stardom, according to owner Akansha, from San Francisco, California, who runs the popular TikTok account petitepokey.

In the video, Pokey can be seen on a sidewalk appearing to have faked an injury after stepping on a leaf, which can still be seen stuck to her foot.

A caption on the video read: "Don't forget to fake an injury so mom will stay home from work."

Since being shared on Monday, September 18, the clip has gained more than 139,000 views and some 4,410 likes.

The majority praised Pokey, while many others said they were impressed with her performance.

TikTok user Maintran59470 said: "I didn't know if we step on the leaf that can result in serious limping in your feet."

Jjjdu23092023 added: "My dog does this all the time. I realized he was a con artist when he started limping on the other foot."

While Casey posted: "Ah yes, mine does this when she hasn't had attention in 15 seconds."

Pokey's owner explained that while the dog has a tendency to fake injuries, she is a loving companion.

She added: "I often joke that she could win an Oscar for playing the fake victim card, and yes - anytime a leaf gets stuck to her foot, she acts like she can't walk."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the Boston terrier is well-known for being a lively and friendly companion animal.

The AKC says: "Ever alert to their surroundings, Bostons move with a jaunty, rhythmic step. It's a safe bet that a breed named for a city, the Havanese or Brussels Griffon, for instance make an excellent urban pet.

"Bostons are no exception: they are sturdy but portable, people-oriented, and always up for a brisk walk to the park or outdoor cafe. A bright dog with a natural gift for comedy, the dapper Bostonian is a steady source of smiles."

"She very quickly realized that sad puppy eyes would get her everything, and she learned to work them," her owner said.

"And it turns out I'm a complete sucker for puppy dog eyes. But all jokes aside, she's very well-behaved, just very spirited."

Akansha added: "She definitely pushes the boundaries to see what she can get away with, but she understands that no means no. She just really wants to see how much she can get away with. She lives life to the fullest every day and thinks everything is an adventure."

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) dogs are comfortably the most popular pet in the country.

The APPA estimates there are about 65.1 million households that own a dog, while cats come second, and are in about 46.5 million homes.

It added that the largest share of pet owners by generation is Millennials, making up 33 percent, followed by Generation X at 25 percent and Baby Boomers in third with 24 percent.

