Watch Hilarious Moment St. Bernard Puppy Training Goes Wrong: 'The Trauma'

Millions have watched a dog owner's makeshift ploy to stop his St. Bernard from jumping on kitchen worktops go wrong.

A viral clip shared by @matlefty shows Morrie the dog eyeing a bone that he cannot resist on a kitchen counter but there's a catch. The bone has cans tied to it that happen to get stuck around Morrie's neck prompting him to go into a frenzy.

Morrie can be seen scrambling around the kitchen while making a racket as he attempts to get them off his neck.

The video has racked up more than 848,000 likes and 6.5 million views since it was posted on January 17. However, some TikTokers have questioned the method and suggested it is traumatic for the dog.

His owner, Mat, has responded, stating: "Morrie is certainly not traumatized. In fact, maybe more curious about countertop."

How To Stop Your Dog From Jumping on Counters

Some dog owners may know exactly what Mat and his partner are going through with dogs that also "counter surf." This commonly used phrase refers to dogs jumping onto counters to get to food.

The Spruce Pets, a vet-reviewed pet resource, has shared four tips to prevent this from happening:

Keep counters completely clear of food and other objects. Some dogs may jump up with the goal of stealing anything they can get their paws on. Train your dog to keep its paws firmly on the ground. You can do this by throwing treats on the floor every time they don't jump on the counter. This way your dog will know the rewards are on the floor, not the counter. Teach your dog the "leave it" command to ensure it doesn't jump up if anyone accidentally leaves food on the side. If none of the above work, contact a dog trainer to help you figure out an effective method that will stop your canine from jumping up.

What Do the Comments Say?

There seems to be a common theme in the comments on the video as the word "trauma" is mentioned on more than one occasion.

"Why train when you can traumatize" asked one person whose comment received 37,900 likes.

Another said: "My parents also took the trauma approach to parenting."

"No that's actually a good idea," countered one TikToker.

"I feel bad for laughing," said another, whose comment received over 18,000 likes.

"To the people talking about trauma obviously you've never had a big dog, that is trauma," was one response.

