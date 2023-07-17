Watch As Husky Howls Along With Dog on TV: 'Vocal About What He Wants'

One dog's hilarious way of making TV time an interactive experience has been captured on camera.

Mike Johnson was visiting his daughter and her fiancé when he filmed their four-year-old Siberian husky Blue.

"My daughter Josie and her fiancé Reid love how cuddly he is and how he is vocal about what he wants," Johnson told Newsweek. "As you can see from the video."

In the clip, Blue is watching another dog barking on the TV. He lets out an almighty set of howls, something that left Johnson in stitches.

The Siberian husky was recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1930 and today ranks as the 21st most popular dog breed in the U.S.

Pictures of Blue, the Husky who was caught on camera doing some serious howling at the TV. The four-year-old pup is often found showing off his vocal skills. Mike Johnson

Originally developed by the indigenous Chukchi people in Siberia, they were working dogs designed to pull sleds over long distances. They are known for their endurance, strength and ability to withstand extreme cold temperatures.

While they are still used to pull sleds, the breed has gained increasing popularity with families thanks to a friendly nature and loyalty.

Huskies are also famed for their distinctive howling behavior, and often capture viral attention for their vocals.

Howling has always been a way for the breed to communicate over long distances in working environments. Huskies also have a strong sense of pack mentality.

Highly expressive, today their howling is more likely a means of getting attention from their owners. But despite it being a breed trait, not all huskies will exhibit the same howling behavior as it is also about individual temperament and training.

For owners who would prefer a quieter life, or are concerned about their dog's howling, it is a good idea to consult with a professional dog trainer who can advise on how to address the behavior.

The hardwired behavior of howling isn't exclusive to Husky dogs either, with breeds from German Shepherds to Bull Mastiffs being filmed producing some serious howls.

Last week a red Labrador fire dog delighted millions of viewers when he howled along with the sirens on a 911 call.

"If this pup showed up after I called 911, that might be all I needed," said one commenter on the viral video.

"Blue's favorite snacks are ice and French fries," laughed Johnson. "And his favorite toys are his tennis balls and his blue rope."

A big fan of sitting watching the birds and squirrels outside, he also loves TV—much like in the hilarious footage.

Alongside Blue, the couple also have another Husky called Marley who also likes to watch the television—especially when other dogs are on the screen.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.