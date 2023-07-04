Watch 'Kleptomaniac' Cat's Not-So-Sneaky Attempt To Steal Owner's Chocolate

A cat's extremely unsubtle attempt to steal his owner's "expensive" chocolates has the internet in hysterics.

Feral cat George has gone viral several times for his "kleptomaniac" behavior, and has previously been caught stealing everything from snacks to kitchen supplies. His latest robbery attempt involved a packet of strawberries and cream-flavored Lindor chocolates, with the tuxedo cat trying—and failing—to be stealthy.

In the funny footage shared to TikTok, George's owner @nozenose is lying down on the sofa. The cat gradually creeps across her stomach and chest, as though coming in for a cuddle. However, he has his eye on a box of Lindt chocolates, just visible under his human's shoulder.

A stock photo of a black and white cat staring up at a bowl of food on a table. George has gained a reputation online for his "kleptomaniac" behavior. Gabriele Grassl/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The feline clearly thinks he's being sneaky, until his mom yells "Ah, ah, ah" to grab his attention. She throws her left arm around George to stop him from grabbing the chocolates, but he's already sunk his teeth into the package. He begins to growl as she tries to take the box back, before dashing off into the distance with his treasure.

"Not the expensive chocolates," @nozenose wrote alongside the video, which has received almost 240,000 views.

Although George's antics are hilarious, chocolate is one of several human foods that are toxic to cats.

According to the ASPCA, chocolate contains methylxanthines, a class of stimulants that includes caffeine. If ingested by a feline it can cause chocolate toxicosis, which can lead to life-threatening heart arrhythmias and central nervous system dysfunction.

Symptoms include vomiting, restlessness, agitation, hyperthermia, tachycardia and seizures, which is why it's important for owners to seek medical treatment for their cat if they raid the sweet cupboard. However, that can be easier said than done.

Nicknamed "Feral George" by @nozenose, the tuxedo cat has a history of thieving. One clip with over 1 million views shows George biting into a bag of cashew nuts and refusing to let go, while another shows him running away with a packet of unopened cleaning cloths and attempting to stash them under his owner's bed.

Other items George has attempted to pilfer include a full-sized bag of cat food hidden away in @nozenose's bathroom and a popsicle stick. He's also previously come close to destroying his owner's TV while attempting to attack something on the screen, almost headbutting it off the stand.

Fellow cat owners could relate to the struggle of supervising a chaotic, snack-stealing pet, with the video being liked more than 44,000 times.

"George needs a timeout," commented Pandabear.

"He wanted that chocolate BADLY," said JuJuForMVP.

"Lindor is my fav too George, I understand," wrote Nela.

"He would be an amazing shop lifter," joked Çhłœ mëłïšśà çhádŵìćk.

"At this point I feel George is just a kleptomaniac," said g3_jce.

"The tuxedo cats are always the craziest," commented Empharand.

"He's ridiculous and I love him!" agreed Leah.

While SkyeWillowx said: "I live for the chaos George brings."

