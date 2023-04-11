Wildlife

Watch Moment Wild Bobcat Stalks Florida Alligator—'Nobody Would Believe Me'

By
Wildlife Alligator Nature Wildlife Florida

While driving through wild scrubland in Central Florida's Polk County, Cathy Terry had a "once in a lifetime" encounter. At first, she thought it was just an ordinary "Polk County traffic jam"—words she used to describe a small alligator waddling across a tarmac road. But what followed was much more unusual.

"I was in my car without my 'real' camera about a mile south of our house in Bartow, Florida. I saw the gator crossing the road and thought, Get a quick pic to put on Facebook for fun," Terry told Newsweek. "All of a sudden, really fast, the bobcat darted out of the brush and I caught my breath and said, 'No way!'"

Bobcat chasing alligator
A bobcat in Polk County, Florida, stealthily stalks an alligator across the street. Cathy Terry/Facebook

The bobcat stealthily stalked the alligator across the road as Terry watched from her car. "I thought I'd better get a pic with both and a video or nobody would believe me," she said. "I kept saying to myself, 'I can't believe I get to see this!'"

Bobcats are found throughout most of North America, but it is fairly uncommon to see them during the day because of their elusive nature. In recent years, bobcat populations in Florida have declined because of habitat loss and hunting, but according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, between 3,000 and 4,000 live in the state.

Read more

Bobcats are mostly found in wooded areas, swamps and scrubland. They are twice as large as domestic cats and usually grow to about 2 to 4 feet in length. They are opportunistic carnivores, which means they will eat whatever they can catch. Usually, this means rabbits and rodents, but they may also eat larger prey like deer, small livestock and, apparently, alligators.

Alligators, on the other hand, are commonly spotted throughout Florida, and there are thought to be more than 1.3 million across the state.

Bobcat stalking alligator
The bobcat followed the alligator across the road until it eventually gave up. Cathy Terry/Facebook

Terry shared the footage and photos of the encounter on Facebook in a video post that has been viewed over 80,000 times.

"One of the most amazing things I've EVER seen," she wrote in the caption. "It was AWESOME!!!!!!! Once in a lifetime."

The post was shared over 500 times and has received dozens of comments from users who shared Terry's enthusiasm.

"Amazing!!!! What a blessing of an opportunity you had with this event!!!!! WOW. WOW WOW," wrote one.

"What an interesting scene to witness! That's a big bobcat!!" said another.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC