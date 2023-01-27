Watch: Paul Pelosi Attack Video Released by Police

San Francisco law enforcement officials on Friday released police body-camera footage of the October attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi of California.

Pelosi, 82, was struck by a hammer during the attack, which resulted in him requiring hospitalization for a fractured skull and other injuries.

David DePape, 42, was arrested for the assault and has denied the allegations. In late December, DePape pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official.

KTTV, a local Fox affiliate station in Los Angeles, shared the video released from San Francisco authorities on its YouTube channel.

Warning: Video Contains Graphic Content

Authorities have said the assailant broke into the Pelosi home located in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco at around 2:00 a.m. on October 28. The assailant reportedly woke up Paul Pelosi and asked, "Where's Nancy?"

DePape allegedly later told an investigator about breaking into the house, as well as plans of holding Nancy Pelosi hostage. At the time, Nancy Pelosi was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ordered the public release of the body-camera footage as well as other audio and video recordings of the attack. DePape's attorney had argued against the release of the recordings, stating potential jurors could become prejudiced against his client if they viewed the material.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes available.