How To Watch Prince Harry's 2023 Invictus Games

Preparations are underway in Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games which will take place in the city of Düsseldorf from September 9 to 16, gathering competitors from the global veteran community.

This year will mark the sixth year in which the games have been held, with the 2022 events taking place in The Netherlands which were recently the subject of Prince Harry's newest Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus.

For the first time this year, spectators can tune in from all over the globe to watch the rounds of sporting events through a special Invictus Games livestream.

Prince Harry photographed in Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games, September 6, 2023. The games will be available to stream live around the world. Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

What Are the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games were founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, to provide a global platform for injured, sick and wounded servicemen and women to challenge and celebrate their mental and physical fitness.

Based on the U.S. Warrior Games—which the prince witnessed first hand on a visit to Colorado in 2013—the first Invictus Games were held in London and were attended by a number of royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Over the years the event has grown, with 21 countries preparing to send delegations to the 2023 games.

How to Watch the Invictus Games 2023?

Supporters hoping to watch the Invictus Games sporting events this year can do so live for the first time through the official YouTube channel.

On August 4, the games announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that free livestreaming would be available on both the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 YouTube channel and website.

🇬🇧Want to watch the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 presented by @Boeing but can't make it to Düsseldorf? DONT WORRY, WE GOT YOU ❗️ There will be a FREE #livestream of all sports events on our website 📲 https://t.co/un877H8P5t



And on Youtube 📺 https://t.co/6itAjAD0OL pic.twitter.com/zldAbeqeLo — Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (@InvictusGamesDE) September 4, 2023

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Going to the Invictus Games?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will both make appearances at the 2023 Invictus Games.

Since their relationship was made public in 2016, the couple have attended each Invictus Games together, with the 2017 games in Toronto being their first official appearance together in public.

Prince Harry will be in attendance for the duration of the games, making a speech at the opening ceremony on September 9. Meghan will join her husband later in the course of the tournament, being scheduled to speak during the closing ceremony on September 16.

Prince Harry photographed with Invictus Games competitors in London, March 6, 2014. The prince will attend the 2023 games in Germany with Meghan Markle. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

What Events Are Taking Place at the 2023 Invictus Games?

The 2023 Invictus Games will see over 500 athletes compete in 10 sporting disciplines.

These are: athletics, cycling, archery, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, powerlifting, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and table tennis.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.