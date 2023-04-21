Watch as Rescue Cat With Rare Condition Is Filmed 'Murdering His Breakfast'

A special needs cat "murdering his breakfast" is melting hearts on TikTok.

The cute clip shows Phineas—"Phin" for short—loudly demanding his dinner while wobbling all over the place, before devouring his meal like a hungry lion.

The rescue cat was born with a developmental condition called cerebellar hypoplasia (CH). His cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for motor skills, did not fully develop, causing him lifelong problems with his balance and coordination.

Rescue cat Phineas was born with a congenital condition called cerebellum hypoplasia.

However, the 6-year-old cat is living his best life with his brother, Tyrion, and owners Collin and Daria Anderson.

"He's very intense with his food," Collin (@phineasthecat) told Newsweek. "But growling at his food is something that's emerged over time."

'Putting His Food in Its Place'

The Andersons adopted Phin from a foster home in Washington, D.C., and Collin traveled from Salt Lake City to bring him home.

"We actually found Phin on Instagram of all places," he said. "His foster mom realized that Phin and one of his siblings weren't learning how to walk normally. Her veterinary team discovered that these two had cerebellar hypoplasia."

Phin gets very vocal when he's hungry, according to owner Collin Anderson.

Collin and Daria, who both have Ph.D.s in neural engineering, fell in love with Phin. When they moved to Sydney, Australia, for new jobs, Phin and Tyrion came with them.

Collin said the prognosis for cerebellar hypoplasia is better than people expect because it's not a progressive condition. Although Phin struggles with his motor skills and movement, he is in no pain and is a happy kitty.

Collin said a common cerebellar motor symptom is dysmetria, or "motion errors." In Phin's case, he "overshoots" and buries his face in his bowl.

Phin may get intense about his food, but most of the time he chills out.

The couple have adapted their homes for Phin's safety, choosing to live in one-story buildings. They put rugs on hardwood floors to prevent slipping and found "CH-friendly" litter box solutions. They've also taught Phin to eat lying down from soft bowls so he won't hurt his face.

Although he's usually a "chill" cat, Phin gets very vocal when he's hungry and growls while eating.

"It's not an aggression towards us or Tyrion, but rather it seems to be directed at the food," Collin said. "We like to joke that he's 'putting his food in its place.'"

Phin lives with Collin and Daria Anderson in Sydney, Australia.

'He's Going In for the Kill'

Commenting TikTokers adored Phin and his aggressive eating style, with one writing: "Hes a hungry boi."

"Bro wasn't playin," said .dav..x.

"DAMN I AINT GONNA TAKE IT CHILL," wrote sadie.

"Hes going in for the kill," joked em.

"RELAX ITS NOT GONNA RUN AWAY BRO," said percussion.

Others found Phin's attitude highly relatable, with kaden commenting: "me at 3 am be like."

"Me when any food is placed in front of me," agreed Olive.

"He just seems like me in the morning tbf," agreed Scratch Bakery.

Mattias Ohlsson declared: "I would die for your cat."

