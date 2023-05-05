Watch Rescue Cats Hide Under Bed Until Owner Tells Them 'Coast Is Clear'

Two socially-anxious cats are melting hearts online with their reaction to unexpected house guests.

In the cute clip shared by Megan (@sittingroundtheworld), rescue cats Ivy (left) and Henry (right) are crouched under their owners' bed. The pair look around the room apprehensively, until Megan tells them "the coast is clear."

"They stay hidden at least an hour or two when someone comes over," she told Newsweek.

"If you are here longer than that, Henry may army crawl out to sniff the entrance to the living room."

Ivy (left) and Henry (right) are not a fan of strangers. @sittingroundtheworld

Adopted during the first lockdown, Ivy and Henry are not a fan of humans—excluding Megan and her husband Aaron. The pair quickly dart under the bed when guests come to visit, refusing to move until their owners give them the go-ahead.

"The stranger danger vibes are real," Megan wrote alongside the footage, which has received over 1.3 million views and 110,000 likes.

Nearly one in five U.S. households adopted a dog or cat during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Biological siblings, Henry and Ivy were born in foster care. The duo were adopted from the Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C. in June 2020. At the time, Megan was working from home remotely, while Aaron was preparing to return to the office.

The siblings were adopted as kittens in June 2020. @sittingroundtheworld

The lockdown restrictions meant the kittens did not spend much time around people. Three years later, and the duo still hide in the exact same spot under the couple's bed.

It's common for pets to struggle with anxiety, with many phobias developing early in a cat's life. Hiding is a normal feline response to fear, and gives them a chance to calm down and assess their environment.

Still, if your cat is constantly hidden away or showing other signs of stress—such as aggression, excessive meowing, a change in appetite or vomiting—then there are things you can do to help your pet relax.

As a kitten, Ivy loved meeting new people (and the attention they provided), but Henry was more skeptical. When the couple go on vacation, the pair will even avoid their cat sitters, choosing to stay in their safe space under the bed.

The pair roam freely when guests aren't around. @sittingroundtheworld

"They know we come to get them when people are gone or we call their names, but sometimes we let them listen to the door close and come out when they're ready," Megan said.

"Henry is usually first to come out and Ivy is close behind to help secure the perimeter of the apartment and ensure no one is still here."

Fellow COVID cat owners could relate to the footage, with Julia Rose commenting: "I feel so bad for my little kitties."

"My cat doesn't like visitors.. I thought she was broken," said K.A.

"One of them ventures out after a bit. The other completely disappears," wrote shaunajaynes.

"Mine hides in my wardrobe," said user437340409404.

While Nora commented: "I would imagine this would happen if I had anyone over ever."

