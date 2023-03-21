Watch How Sassy Labrador Throws Tantrum and 'Guilt Trips' Owner Into Walks

A video of Labrador retriever Beaux's smart way of signaling that it is time for his walk has been viewed 3.8 million times.

"Beaux is fantastic at advocating for himself," his owner wrote in the caption of the now-viral TikTok video. A text overlay reads: "How my 9-year-old black Lab guilt trips my mom into taking him on a walk."

Beaux proceeds to throw a tantrum, running around in circles in the center of the living room, making it clear that he is ready for walkies.

Dr. Emma Scales-Theobald, PhD, dog behaviorist at Pooch & Mutt, told Newsweek: "Walks are very important for dogs, as they provide physical exercise and mental stimulation. Dogs need physical exercise to stay healthy, maintain their weight and prevent boredom. Taking your dog for a walk is a great way to provide them with the exercise they need.

"Depending on the breed, age, and health of the dog, the amount of exercise required will vary," Scales-Theobald added. "However, all dogs need some level of exercise every day."

Walks aren't only great for exercise, but they also enrich other elements of your dog's life. "Walks provide dogs with a variety of sights, sounds, and smells that stimulate their minds. Dogs are naturally curious, and a walk can be a great opportunity for them to explore new environments and engage with their surroundings," said Scales-Theobald.

Beaux the Labrador tetriever has figured out the perfect way to tell his owner that it's time for a walk, and in thousands of comments, TikTok users praised his hilarious antics.

"He knows what he wants and how to get it," wrote one commenter, while another posted: "Oh the suffering."

One TikTok user added: "He is in agony please someone take him for a walk," while another wrote: "My dog does this."

How Often Should I Walk my Dog?

How often you walk your dog varies depending on age, breed, health, size and individual needs.

"Generally, dogs should be walked at least once a day for 30 minutes to an hour," said Scales-Theobald. "However, some may require more exercise, and others may be content with less," Scales-Theobald added.

Larger breeds, for example, a Saint Bernard or Labrador retriever, require more exercise and are often happier with closer to two hours of exercise a day.

Dogs also develop a strong sense of routine and will come to expect walks at similar times each day.

"Dogs are creatures of habit and often thrive on predictable schedules. It's important for dog owners to be consistent with their dog's routine and schedule walks at regular intervals," said Scales-Theobald. "This can help establish a sense of structure and predictability for the dog, which can reduce stress and anxiety."

While not all pups will be as vocal about it as Beaux, it isn't uncommon for a dog to "ask" when they want to head out for a walk.

"Many dogs will naturally develop a routine where they know when it's time for their daily walk, and they may become excited and show signs of anticipation," said Scales-Theobald.

"It's important for owners to pay attention to their pet's signals and respond appropriately. If a dog is showing signs of wanting to go for a walk, it's usually a good idea to take them out for some exercise and mental stimulation. This can help keep the dog happy, healthy, and well-behaved," Scales-Theobald added.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.