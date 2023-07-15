How to Watch Trump's Turning Point Action Speech: Time, Livestream Info

Donald Trump is set to appear at the Turning Point Action conference Florida as the former president continues his 2024 campaign.

Trump will deliver remarks at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, July 15, at the event hosted by the group set up by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which acts as a sister organization to Kirk's campaign group, Turning Point USA.

The event will also take place on Sunday with other Republican figures set to appear.

"Those who attend this one of a kind, two day event, will hear from dozens of the nations top leaders, network with thousands of likeminded attendees and dozens of partnering organizations, and leave equipped with the knowledge and resources to make a impact in their communities ahead of the 2024 election," the event description says.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump's speech will be streamed live via the Turning Point Action website, as well as via the Right Side Broadcasting Network's YouTube channel, which frequently plays the former president's rallies.

The speech will also be broadcast via the C-Span website from Saturday evening. It is unclear if the event will be streamed on Trump's Rumble channel, the video-sharing platform similar to YouTube beloved by right-wing and Republican figures.

Trump's appearance at the Turning Point Action event comes as he maintains an overwhelming lead over his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the 2024 GOP primary.

According to FiveThirtyEight's national average live tracker, Trump leads the 2024 primary polls with 49.7 percent, with DeSantis a distant second on 21 percent.

Trump has often mocked DeSantis for his struggling poll numbers on social media as a way to dismiss suggestions the Florida governor should lead the GOP at the next election.

"DeSanctimonious Polls are getting worse & worse as the public gets to know him," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. "The Democrats would have a field day with Ron. He's cold as ICE, and only hurting the Republican Party. We have a 49 Point Lead, and should be getting even better than that!!!"

Who Else Will Be at Turning Point Action Conference?

As well as Trump, a host of other conservative figures are scheduled to speak at the Florida event.

Turning Point Action says the confirmed speakers for the two-day event include former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the former president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.