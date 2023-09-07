How to Watch Vikings vs. Bucs Week 1 NFL Game: TV, Betting Info

Tom Brady's retirement left a significant hole on offense for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that barely made the playoffs last season. Second-year Tampa head coach Todd Bowles declared Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback for the Bucs.

Mayfield will get his first opportunity to show his skills Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when the Bucs travel to Minneapolis for a Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The No. 1 overall pick draft pick beat Kyle Trask for the QB role.

Tampa won the NFC South with an 8-9 record last season and seems headed toward a rebuild after losing one of the best quarterbacks in league history. There are a lot of doubters when it comes to Tampa's chances this season. Mayfield believes he can prove them wrong.

"I think our group truly understands the system that we've put in [and] what we're trying to accomplish," Mayfield told reporters Tuesday after practice. "Seeing them fly around, enjoy it, and play for each other is the best part. Preseason, you've got guys rotating in quite a bit. Now, it's just about getting our guys in, getting them on the same page, and letting them have fun. We'll know what to do come time for the game, but it'll be fun when it hits."

Kirk Cousins is back as the Vikings starting quarterback, and Justin Jefferson returns as one of his favorite receivers. Jefferson has played in 50 NFL games, and in 24 of those, he's gone over 100 receiving yards.

Rookie receiver Jordan Addison could have a breakout game with the Bucs trying to focus on stopping Jefferson.

Cousins addressed the media Wednesday and spoke highly of Addison, who caught 219 passes for 3134 yards and 29 touchdowns in three college seasons between Pitt and Southern Cal.

"He's just been a capable player all of training camp. He continues to make athletic plays, showing he's just a natural receiver," Cousins said. "The way he runs routes and the way he catches the football. So I'm excited to get him out there in the real deal and get him involved. Excited to see him become a part of our offense and [be] another great weapon to use in addition to so many other great players."

How to Watch Bucs at Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. CBS will air the Week 1 contest with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), and Matt Ryan (analyst) calling the action from Minneapolis.

Injury Report

Linebacker Troy Dye (elbow) is the only Minnesota player listed on the Week 1 injury report. According to the Vikings website, Dye was a full participant in Wednesday's practice giving him a chance to play Sunday against the Bucs.

Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn (not injury-related—personal) did not participate in Wednesday's practice for Tampa.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather (quadriceps) and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (hamstring) were listed as limited participants.

Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., (calf) was listed as a full participant.

Betting Info for Bucs at Vikings

BetMGM Sportsbook, as of Thursday, has the Vikings favored by 6. Even with the home-field advantage, this is a relatively large number, which makes sense considering the Vikings won 13 games last season with Kirk Cousins returning for another run, and the Bucs are without Brady. The oddsmakers also expect a high-scoring contest, with the over/under set at 45.5 points. Daring bettors might want to take Tampa to win on the money line. A Bucs win would pay out $300 on a $100 bet with +200 odds.